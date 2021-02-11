Livestock Roundup

Opportunities exist to diversify pork exports
New reports from the National Pork Board demonstrate opportunities that may diversify U.S. pork exports in Vietnam and the Philippines. The reports also show how African swine fever outbreaks in Asia have impacted both countries’ pork industries and related supply chains.
The two new pork market assessments were prepared by Gira, a global research firm, with funding from the Pork Checkoff and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service Emerging Markets Program. They share critical insights on how U.S. pork can position itself for long-term success in the Vietnamese and Philippine markets – two Asian markets with increased demand for pork consumption anticipated in the next decade.
According to Gira’s research, as Vietnam and the Philippines recover from COVID-19 and African swine fever outbreaks, pork consumption and import demand will increase. That projected increase is counter to other key markets, where pork consumption is expected to shrink by 2030. The predicted growth in those two markets is based on the increase in the middle classes and pork’s popularity in Vietnamese and Filipino cuisines.
According to the U.S. Meat Export Federation, exports accounted for nearly 30 percent of U.S. pork production from January to September, with more than 20 percent of production exported to just three markets – China, Mexico and Japan. Visit www.pork.org for more information.
USDA approves purchase of bison meat
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service recently approved the National Bison Association’s request for a $17 million purchase of ground bison under the Section 32 Surplus Removal program. The association filed the request for the Section 32 purchase in late August, noting that market pressures created by an unanticipated large crop of harvest-ready bison in 2019 was compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The purchase of bison meat is part of a $170 million Section 32 purchase that also included beans, butter, fluid milk and fresh grapes. Visit www.bisoncentral.com for more information.
Participate in video-submission contest
The Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium is now hosting a contest to bring awareness and further understanding of livestock traceability. Industry members from all levels are invited to participate for a chance to win a prize pack featuring the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium-branded gear and other perks from supporting businesses. Multiple winners will be chosen.
To enter, participants are encouraged to create a video voicing their thoughts on traceability. Whether from firsthand experience, or from a consumer standpoint of food safety, all videos are wanted. Videos should be 30 seconds to one minute in length and can be submitted via the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium website.
One winner will be chosen per month, for three consecutive months. Drawings will be held in the beginning of each month beginning in January 2021. Winners will be notified via email. If prize is not claimed within five business days a new winner will be chosen. Visit www.wiid.org for more information.