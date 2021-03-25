Livestock Roundup

Lamb-board nominations open
Nominations are now being sought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service for the American Lamb Board. The 13-member board is charged with directing research, information and promotion programs for American Lamb. Funded through the national American Lamb Checkoff, it invests the industry’s valuable resources to foster profitability and create opportunities for all sectors involved in producing American Lamb.
Nominations are due by April 11 for one producer with 101 to 500 lambs, one producer with more than 500 lambs, one feeder with 5,000 or more lambs, and one first handler. Members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2022 and ending February 2025.
The 13-member board is comprised of representatives from two geographical regions -- east of the Mississippi River and west of the Mississippi River. All board members serve three-year terms. No member can serve more than two consecutive three-year terms. Visit www.lambresourcecenter.com/board-info for more information.
USDA department may eliminate program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is proposing to eliminate the Voluntary Trichinae Certification Program and remove the regulations associated with the program from the Code of Federal Regulations. The program generates little producer participation, and the action would allow the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to direct resources to areas of greater need.
The U.S. commercial swine herd is free of trichinae, which are parasitic nematodes or roundworms found in many warm-blooded carnivores and omnivores including swine. However extremely limited participation in the voluntary program has caused some confusion with trading partners over the trichinae-free status of U.S. pork products. Eliminating the program will benefit the swine industry by reducing the confusion.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will consider all comments on the proposal received on or before May 3. Visit www.regulations.gov for more information.
USDA department to issue survey
The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Animal Health Monitoring System will conduct a national study focusing on cattle health and management on U.S. feedlots with at least 50 head. Representatives from the National Agricultural Statistics Service will administer a questionnaire to participating operations from March through April 2021. If participants choose to continue into the second portion of the study, USDA or state veterinary health professionals will administer a second questionnaire from June through August 2021.
After the questionnaires are complete, the National Animal Health Monitoring System will analyze the data and issue a series of reports that will meet various goals.
- help animal-health officials assess disease-preparedness strengths and vulnerabilities
- help policymakers and industry stakeholders make informed decisions regarding feedlot cattle health and management
- identify research and development needs
- enable economic analyses of the health and productivity of U.S. feedlots
- identify educational needs and opportunities related to the health of feedlot cattle
- provide a benchmark on important feedlot cattle health management practices to inform quality assurance programs
- provide transparent, credible and independent information on U.S. feedlot practices
The National Animal Health Monitoring System studies are voluntary and confidential. Contact 301-851-4040 or Joelle.R.Hayden@usda.gov for more information.
Council elects new members
The National Pork Producers Council recently elected new officers and members to its board of directors at its National Pork Industry Forum.
Jen Sorenson was introduced as the 2021-2022 National Pork Producers Council president. For the past decade Sorenson has been with Iowa Select Farms, an Iowa farming business that markets more than 5 million hogs per year. She grew up on a livestock farm, raising pigs and row crops. In addition to serving on the National Pork Producers Council’s board, Sorenson chairs the National Pork Producers Council's Labor Security Task Force.
Sorenson takes over from Howard “AV” Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin, who becomes National Pork Producers Council immediate past-president and chairman of the council’s trade and nominating committees.
Terry Wolters of Pipestone, Minnesota, was elevated to president-elect. Wolters owns Stoney Creek Farms, where he has ownership in several sow farms and is a partner in Pipestone System. He is chairman of the National Pork Producers Council’s Animal Health Food Security Policy Committee.
Scott Hays of Monroe City, Missouri, was elected to serve as the National Pork Producers Council vice-president. He is a fifth-generation pork producer and the CEO of Two Mile Pork LLC. He is chairman of the National Pork Producers Council’s Competitive Markets Committee.
Rob Brenneman of Washington, Iowa, and Jeb Stevens of Osgood, Indiana, were elected as new members of the board.
They join multiple current directors.
- Craig Andersen of Centerville, South Dakota
- Mark Cooper of Des Moines, Iowa
- Bob Ivey of Goldsboro, North Carolina
- Jeremy Pittman of Waverly, Virginia
- Gordon Spronk of Pipestone, Minnesota
- Duane Stateler of McComb, Ohio
- Lori Stevermer of Easton, Minnesota
- Russ Vering of Howells, Nebraska
Cooper was re-elected to a new two-year term, and Andersen and Stateler were re-elected to new three-year terms.
Adam Dohrman of Houstonia, Missouri, and Jay Moore of Jackson, Minnesota, were elected for two-year terms to the National Pork Producers Council’s nominating committee.
Additionally delegates approved two resolutions, including one supporting the CME Group’s Pork Cutout contract, which was introduced in November 2020. The National Pork Producers Council fully supports the new contract as another risk-management option, in addition to the Lean Hog contract. It plays a key role in enhancing market visibility, which is so important to maintaining a highly competitive and innovative pork production system in the United States. Delegates to the National Pork Producers Council’s annual meeting approved a motion calling on the National Pork Producers Council, in collaboration with the National Pork Board, to support the contract through training and education across the industry.
Delegates also approved a resolution to delay an increase to the contribution rate of the National Pork Producers Council strategic investment program until July 2022. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Individual selected as state director
Becky Mehringer was recently selected as the State Director of the Wisconsin “Make it With Wool” program. She succeeds outgoing state director Wynn Wittkopf of Pewaukee.
Mehringer’s duties as director will include promotion of wool as a versatile textile for clothing, accessories and novelty items. She will coordinate the Wisconsin “Make It With Wool” competition held in conjunction with the annual Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival. Her duties began Feb. 1.
“Make it With Wool” is a sewing, fashion and design competition open to all Wisconsin residents interested in using wool or wool-blend fabrics to be sewn, knitted, crocheted or woven into clothing or accessories. Winners of some divisions may go on to compete with their woolen item at the National “Make it With Wool” competition held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry's annual convention. Contact 920-220-1026 or wisconsinmiww@gmail.com for more information.
National wool winners announced
Sixty-eight contestants from across the United States recently competed in the 2021 National “Make It With Wool” competition. There were four age divisions -- junior, senior, adult and fashion-apparel design.
Representing Wisconsin were junior Elizabeth Colwell of LaValle, senior Holley Schwartz of Watertown and adult Peg Mathews of Appleton.
Schwartz was awarded fourth runner-up in the senior division out of 20 entries, for her knit double-breasted brown coat, blue mohair knit sweater and knitted cream skirt outfit.
Schwartz was also awarded first place in needlework for her knitted three-piece ensemble and first place in “Outstanding Use of Mohair” for her mohair blue sweater. She received a cash prize and specialty yarn.
Contestants in the National “Make It With Wool” competition sew, knit or crochet their garments, which must be made from at least 60 percent wool fabric or yarn.
The Wisconsin “Make It With Wool” competition is held annually in September at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The contest is open to any Wisconsin resident interested in sewing and fashion design using wool or wool-blend fabrics, knitted, crocheted or woven clothing or accessories. Contact 920-220-1026 or wisconsinmiww@gmail.com for more information.