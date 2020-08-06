Youth sought for ‘Livestock Lessons’
Livestock Lessons 2020 is a new animal-science experience for Wisconsin youth. Giving a Livestock Lesson is an opportunity to share learning with others and to teach others about animal sciences. Youth are encouraged to think about something they have learned while doing animal-science projects or something they enjoyed doing, and prepare to share it. Youth have the opportunity to deliver an oral video presentation on an animal-science topic of their choice and/or a written Public Service Announcement.
Livestock Lessons 2020 are open to all members who are in the beef, sheep, swine and meat-goat projects. Each youth can enter one submission in both oral presentations and written public service announcements. Submitted entries will be divided into grade-judging categories from the 2019-2020 school year.
- junior -- grades three to five
- intermediate -- grades six to eight
- senior -- grades nine to 13
Submissions are due by Aug. 14. The best entries in each division will receive monetary awards and may be featured on Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program social media, YouTube channels and other media outlets. Email borourke2@wisc.edu for more information.
‘Glamburger’ contest open
The American Lamb Board recently launched an online promotional contest, an effort to maintain the momentum to promote more consumers trying lamb. A “Glamburger” is a burger featuring ground lamb that is glamorous, fancy, extravagant, and whatever else makes it special for a meal with friends and family. This year Glamburger expands to include both at-home and restaurant components.
The #Glamburger consumer challenge encourages consumers to try an American Lamb burger during the summer months. Consumers have the option to fire up their grill and make their own burgers, or order from a local restaurant.
To enter the contest, by Aug. 31 share photos of the burger on Instagram and/or Facebook, tag @FanofLamb and a friend, plus use the #Glamburger hashtag. Those who participate will be eligible to win a $2,000 grand prize gift card for the glampinghub.com site. Visit bit.ly/GlamburgerEnews for more information.
Online sheep-management course available
Pennsylvania State University-Extension’s online Sheep Management and Production course has recently been completed to now be available online. The course was partially funded through a grant from the Let’s Grow Program of the American Sheep Industry Association.
The course offers eight sections – 25 hours of instruction – suitable for beginner and intermediate sheep producers. Learn the basics of sheep production and how to manage an operation including breeds and selection, nutrition, health, grazing and marketing.
The course offers a certificate of completion for those who earn 70 percent or better on the five-question quiz at the end of each chapter. Once registered one will have 60 days of access to the course material. Visit extension.psu.edu/sheep-management-and-production for more information.
Wisconsin horse tests positive for disease
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection along with the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory recently confirmed that a Dunn County horse tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. It's the state’s first confirmed equine case of Eastern equine encephalitis this year.
The unvaccinated crossbred mare was about 10 years old and was euthanized due to her rapidly progressing neurologic symptoms. Subsequent testing was positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages horse owners to vaccinate their horses against Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus, which are both transmitted by mosquitoes. Eastern equine encephalitis is fatal in more than 90 percent of equine cases, and West Nile virus is fatal in 30 percent to 40 percent of cases.
Equines, other animals and humans can become infected by Eastern equine encephalitis. However viruses do not pass directly between people and horses. Wisconsin confirmed five equine cases of Eastern equine encephalitis and no cases of West Nile virus in 2019. Mosquitoes carry the viruses from infected birds; the only route of transmission is from a mosquito bite. Confirmation of a horse infected with Eastern equine encephalitis means the virus is in Wisconsin’s mosquito population. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "horse diseases" for more information.
Manufacturer acquires disease-control patent
Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, recently acquired a U.S. patent application for a method to control African swine fever virus in feed and feed ingredients using Sal CURB Liquid Antimicrobial – a global pathogen-control product manufactured by Kemin.
New data generated by Kansas State University and Dr. Megan Niederwerder, veterinarian, demonstrates that Sal CURB effectively inactivates African swine fever virus in livestock feed. The data in support of the patent application, "Mitigating the Risk of African Swine Fever Virus in Feed with Antiviral Chemical Additives," was recently published in the Transboundary and Emerging Diseases journal. The research was conducted at the Biosecurity Research Institute at Kansas State University, which is a biosafety level-three facility and one of only two locations in the United States that can handle and conduct scientific studies with the virus.
Sal CURB is an antimicrobial solution known to maintain the Salmonella-negative status of complete feeds and feed ingredients for as long as 21 days, in addition to controlling mold. By using a blended solution of formaldehyde and propionic acid, known to eliminate mold and pathogens, Sal CURB plays an important role in reducing biosecurity risks. Visit www.kemin.com/africanswinefever for more information.