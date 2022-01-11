Livestock Roundup

Publication details cattle benchmarks
Benchmarking is best used to track cattle and financial performance within a feedlot, but it can also be used to monitor trends within the industry. Although industry-wide benchmarking programs exist, the values reported may not be reflective of Iowa climate and input costs.
Realizing that, Iowa Beef Center specialists collaborated on summarizing closeout data from more than 171,000 head of yearling steers and heifers enrolled in the Iowa Feedlot Monitoring program for the years of 2017 through 2020. Those results are reported in a new publication, “Benchmarking the Performance of Iowa Feedlot Cattle.”
The report demonstrates that cattle characteristics, facility type and extraneous factors, such as weather, commodity prices and marketing disruptions, greatly affect benchmarking values. Visit store.extension.iastate.edu/product/16292 for more information and to download a free copy.
USDA issuing more for pandemic assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently began issuing about $270 million in payments to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry who applied for Pandemic Assistance. Earlier this year the USDA’s Farm Service Agency identified gaps in assistance including in the initial proposal to assist contract growers. In August the USDA released the improved program for contract producers to fill those gaps, providing support as part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, provided funding for payments to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry for revenue losses from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020. Contract producers of broilers, pullets, chicken eggs, turkeys, hogs and pigs, ducks, geese, pheasants and quail were eligible for assistance, along with eligible breeding stock and eggs of all eligible poultry types produced under contract. Registration ran from Aug. 24, 2021, through Oct. 12, 2021.
In total the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, of which assistance for contract producers is part, provided more than $18.8 billion to producers whose operations were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The assistance program had a fourfold increase in participation by historically underserved producers since the program reopened in April 2021. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Vietnam confirms tariff cut
Vietnam has recently confirmed it will reduce its Most Favored Nation tariff on imported frozen pork to 10 percent from 15 percent. The reduction is expected to be implemented on July 1, 2022. Getting better market access to Vietnam, a major pork-consuming country, has been a top trade priority for the National Pork Producers Council.
While the rate reduction will help, because the United States does not have a free-trade agreement with Vietnam, the U.S. pork industry remains at a competitive disadvantage to pork-supplying countries that do, including the European Union, Russia and nations in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Stamps bring attention to rare breeds
In a collaboration with the Livestock Conservancy, the U.S. Postal Service recently released a series of Heritage Breed Forever Stamps. The stamps feature images chosen by Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Phillip Sponenberg, professor of pathology and genetics.
Sponenberg has been involved with the Livestock Conservancy, an organization dedicated to the preservation of rare livestock breeds, since its infancy, and he has served as its technical advisor since 1978. An influential voice in the genetics and conservation fields, Sponenberg has worked closely with livestock conservationists in the United States, Spain, Portugal and Latin America.
Sponenberg contributed to the stamp project by assessing the images of the animals, determining which photographs tell the story of the individual breeds the best.
Ten different breeds are featured on the stamps, each a part of the country’s history. Those heritage breeds were bred for local specialized use but are now outnumbered by more commercial breeds — many of the breeds featured are considered critically endangered. Visit vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/11/vetmed-heritagebreedstamps for more information.
New leadership elected to board
Five directors were recently elected to the American Angus Association board of directors, as well as a president and chairman, and a vice-president and vice-chairman.
• Jerry Connealy of Whitman, Nebraska, was elected as president and chairman of the board.
• Chuck Grove of Forest, Virginia, was elected as vice-president and vice-chairman of the board.
• Barry Pollard of Enid, Oklahoma, was elected as treasurer.
• Paul Bennett of Red House, Virginia, was elected to his first term as a director.
• John Dickinson of Sacramento, California, was elected to his first term as a director.
• Greg McCurry of Sedgwick, Kansas, was elected to his first term as a director.
• Loran Wilson of Orleans, Indiana, was elected to his first term as a director.
• Jim Brinkley of Milan, Missouri, was elected to his second term as a director.
Directors can serve as many as two three-year terms on the board and, if elected, serve additional one-year terms in office as president and chairman and-or vice-president and treasurer. Visit www.angus.org/assoc/board for more information.
Institute launches sustainability project
The Institute for Feed Education and Research, along with The Context Network, recently launched a project to develop a sustainability road map for the animal food industry. The road map will support the advancement of both corporate sustainability programs and climate-smart initiatives with key stakeholders. Through industry and stakeholder assessment, the Institute for Feed Education and Research will evaluate risks and opportunities within each animal food industry segment to determine the extent of support to be mapped and further developed.
The road map development will be conducted in three phases, with the first phase focusing on developing a gap analysis to understand the barriers preventing companies from launching or measuring progress on sustainability programs and mapping the stakeholders impacted by industry initiatives. The second phase will be to conduct qualitative and quantitative research by working with select scientific advisors focused on environmental sustainability in the feed industry along with the American Feed Industry Association members and key supply chain advisors. The third phase will be developing key findings, tools and strategies the industry can use to advance their sustainability programs and communicate their vision to key influencers.
The Institute for Feed Education and Research continues to seek partners willing to join in the sustainability road map project, which is one part of its multifaceted strategies to advance understanding and trust in a sustainable animal food industry. Visit www.ifeeder.org/sustainability for more information.