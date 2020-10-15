Center for bison studies opens
Officials from the South Dakota State University, the National Bison Association and the National Buffalo Foundation recently launched the Center of Excellence for Bison Studies, to be headquartered at South Dakota State University’s West River Research and Extension facility in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Center of Excellence for Bison Studies will be coordinated through South Dakota State University, but it will include active participation by researchers and extension officials from other land-grant universities, including 1994 tribal land-grant colleges and universities. The center will focus on research activities to improve bison herd health and production and the economic viability of both private and tribal bison producers. Visit www.bisoncentral.com for more information.
First human case of horse virus found
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Eau Claire County Health Department recently stated that laboratory testing has confirmed the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis virus infection this year in a female younger than the age of 18, who is a resident of Eau Claire County. As a result the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Eau Claire County Health Department are reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellent any time they are outside.
The news of a human case of eastern equine encephalitis comes after the state recently announced that horses in three northwestern Wisconsin counties were infected with the virus. Eastern equine encephalitis virus is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. In Wisconsin the previous human case of eastern equine encephalitis was reported in 2017. Eastern equine encephalitis can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire eastern equine encephalitis virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals and humans.
The single best prevention tool continues to be avoiding mosquito bites but other measures can be taken. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov for more information.