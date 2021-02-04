Livestock Roundup

Researchers introduce parasite treatment
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service recently created a treatment that prevents anemia, weight loss, poor wool and meat production, and even death in sheep. USDA Agricultural Research Service researchers partnered with the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and the University of Massachusetts-Medical School to solve H. contortus parasite infection, which also happens to be a challenging health problem in the American sheep industry. The parasite infects the stomach of ruminant mammals, feeding and interfering with digestion, before ultimately affecting the animal’s overall health and stability.
The worm parasite mates within the animal and its fertilized eggs pass through the animal’s waste into the soil. The larvae then develop to re-infect other unsuspecting animals, spreading the infection throughout a pasture and creating a cycle of infection that hinders animal growth, development and production.
Para-probiotics are “inactive probiotics,” or good bacteria that can still provide health benefits. Despite the growing interest in para-probiotic use, those types of treatments are not commercially available. The treatments are currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will likely be commercially produced in large amounts once approved. That will help to protect an even larger population of animals across the country.
The project was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and an Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Competitive Grant from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Visit www.ars.usda.gov for more information.