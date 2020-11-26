Mentorship available to college students
The Wisconsin Pork Association youth committee is offering the Pork Mentorship Program to Wisconsin college students. Prior experience in the pork industry is not required. Applications for the program are being accepted through Dec. 15.
The Wisconsin Pork Mentorship Program is designed as a program beginning at the Association’s Annual Meeting in February and conclude volunteering in the Pork Schoppe at the Wisconsin State Fair. During the year, selected participants will expand their knowledge of the swine industry through hands-on experiences and job shadows, involvement in pork industry programs and partaking in Wisconsin Pork Association activities. Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a $500 scholarship to apply toward education expenses.
To be considered for the program, applicants must submit a completed application form, personal résumé, and current college transcript. The program is open to students that are Wisconsin residents and enrolled full-time at any post-secondary school. Visit www.wppa.org/mentorship-program for more information.
Research farm receives additional funding
The Iowa Egg Council recently pledged an additional $150,000 to the Robert T. Hamilton Poultry Teaching and Research Farm at Iowa State University. The new commitment extends the council’s original pledge of $1.5 million by one year. The financial support from the Iowa Egg Council has helped add educational opportunities for students and other visitors to learn about poultry production. One feature of the new facility is a poultry-viewing window to showcase the different housing systems for the birds. There also is a dedicated poultry-rearing area where the students can interact with and raise chicks and pullets. Educational infographics were added on the walls in the atrium to serve as a teaching aid explaining the various housing types, nutritional qualities of eggs and more. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu for more information.
Website to connect farmers, landowners
Accessing land to graze, or finding livestock farmers to partner with, can be a barrier to expanding integrated crop-livestock systems. A new website by the Midwest Perennial Forage Working Group – a network of grazing educators in the Upper Midwest that includes the Practical Farmers of Iowa – seeks to address that challenge.
The Midwest Grazing Exchange at www.midwestgrazingexchange.com is a free matchmaking service that aims to connect graziers and landowners who live in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Graziers can search for forage to graze, and landowners can search for livestock to graze their land.
The website has a multitude of uses.
- Users can search listings, including through an interactive map with filters for criteria like season, land or livestock type.
- Users can create listings of what land or livestock they have to offer.
- Users can create a free account to save listings of interest, add new listings, see contact details and message other users.
- Users can browse a curated list of grazing resources, including examples of grazing lease agreements and contracts.
- Users can explore the benefits regenerative grazing for both landowners and livestock owners.
The website also lists grazing specialists and organizations offering grazing support for each state participating in the exchange.
Farmers and landowners are encouraged to explore the site, and create an account to add livestock or land they have to offer. Contact 515-232-5661 or meghan@practicalfarmers.org for more information.
Susceptible animals could spread virus
The risk of susceptible animals such as mink becoming a SARS-CoV-2 reservoir generates worldwide concern because it could pose a continued public health risk and lead to future spillover events to humans. Recent surveillance findings in Denmark suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, introduced into minks through contact with humans, is evolving through viral mutation and has been reintroduced to humans.
The World Organisation for Animal Health acknowledges that such events could have important public-health implications. While the COVID-19 pandemic is currently sustained through human-to-human transmission, there are concerns that the introduction and circulation of new virus strains in humans could result in modifications of transmissibility or virulence and decreased treatment and vaccine efficacy. Yet the full consequences remain unknown, and further investigation is needed to fully understand the impact of those mutations.
Close collaboration between animal- and public-health authorities is imperative to better identify and reduce the impact of the disease. The World Organisation for Animal Health calls on countries to protect animal health and welfare, and consequently public health, by implementing effective risk-management measures.
Countries should complete several actions.
- Prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between humans and susceptible animals, by implementing national risk-reduction strategies.
- Monitor susceptible animals, such as mink and racoon dogs, as well as humans in close contact with them, for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Active monitoring is recommended because it might be difficult to detect early infections in the animals, especially mink.
- Report animal cases through the World Animal Health Information System.
- Share genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 viruses isolated from animals and other research findings with the global health community.
To support countries in the implementation of those measures, the World Organisation for Animal Health has developed guidelines for people working with susceptible farmed animals, as well as with wild mammals in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.oie.int/en for more information.