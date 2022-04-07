Livestock Roundup

Emergency-training course open
The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension’s online training course, Planning Livestock Emergency Transport Response, is now taking registrations. The course is intended for first responders, county highway department and emergency management, public health and safety communicators. Governmental administrators, veterinarians and those experienced in handling livestock, who may provide planning assistance to roadside incidents involving transported livestock, are also invited. The goal is for participants to share the information within their organization or departments to develop and improve their “toolbox” for responding to livestock transportation crashes. Topics addressed in the course include livestock behavior in times of stress, animal handling, movement and containment, extrication from trailers, biosecurity issues, euthanasia decision-making process and handling mortalities.
It is a self-paced online course with a half-day hands-on session that includes a meal. The cost of the course is $50. Registered participants will receive a hard copy manual and participate in discussions with their peers. The virtual course begins April 1 with the participants choosing to attend one of three in-person locations. Each in-person session begins with check-in at 4:30 p.m. on the following dates and Wisconsin locations -- May 18 in Altoona, May 19 in Sparta and May 25 in Wausau. The in-person session will include a review of coursework, tabletop scene exercises and livestock trailer demonstrations. Emergency response personnel will be awarded eight continuing education units for completing the course. Visit bit.ly/PELTR or contact heather.schlesser@wisc.edu or 715-261-1230 ext. 3 for more information.
Risk-assessment tool available
African swine fever cases have been identified in the Dominican Republic, and the United States is on alert. Researchers have recently developed an online tool to help farmers prevent the disease, which can devastate pork production.
Paul Ebner is a professor of animal sciences at Purdue University, and he developed the risk assessment and educational tools. He partnered with veterinarians in the Dominican Republic and created the tool, BioPorc-RD, for farmers to conduct self-assessments of the risk of African swine fever coming to their farms.
The assessment takes a user through different biosecurity practices and awards points based on whether the farmer does the practice and the efficacy of the practice in preventing African swine fever.
Silvia Tortosa, the lead veterinarian on the project and co-creator of BioPorc-RD, shared the tool with pork producers in the Dominican Republic. The online assessment does not collect any personal data and is tailored to the needs of farmers within the country.
Ebner and Tortosa are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded and IESC implemented Trade Safe project in the Dominican Republic. The assessment and educational tool wasn’t originally part of the project plan, but when African swine fever was detected, Ebner and Tortosa redirected the efforts to the new challenge. Visit bitly.com/trasa-ppa for more information.
Researcher builds sheep database
A new research project led by a faculty member in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources aims to build a needed inventory of genetic data collection for the sheep industry.
The project, funded by a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, will develop a database of traits for robustness and climatic resilience. Researchers will assemble current and additional genetic data, as well as performance records, for several major U.S. sheep breeds -- Katahdin, Polypay, Rambouillet and Suffolk.
Ron Lewis, professor of animal breeding and genomics in the department of animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is the project director. The sheep industry contributes nearly $6 billion annually to the U.S. economy. Nationally, sheep farms outnumber dairy cattle, pig and broiler enterprises. Distinctive breed-types of sheep are dispersed across a wide range of climates and management systems.
Lewis’ research in animal genetics intertwines theory, simulation and field studies in sheep, beef and poultry. He works closely with other researchers in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia.
The National Institute of Food and Agriculture-funded project involves experienced sheep breeders in various U.S. climatic regions, with research done at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Purdue University and three of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Research Service centers. Co-investigators include Brad Freking and Tom Murphy of the USDA’s Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Nebraska. Visit ianr.unl.edu for more information.
Deer test positive for disease
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed that two white-tailed deer at a Waukesha County farm have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. Both affected animals were three-year-old bucks. The nine-acre farm had been under quarantine since November 2021 after white-tailed deer moved from its herd tested positive at an Eau Claire County ranch. It will remain under quarantine while veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/FarmRaisedDeer.aspx for more information.
Enter calving-photo sweepstakes
Cattle producers are encouraged to submit their best calving season photos to the Zoetis’ Calving Season Sweepstakes for a chance to win daily prizes to help power through the calving season.
Zoetis is asking cow/calf producers to enter the sweepstakes at CalvingSeason.com by submitting pictures of their calves. All calving photos are welcome, whether it’s late-night shots from the barn, kids helping with the new animals, cows with baby calves, or producers simply caring for their calves by bottle-feeding or wrapping them in blankets.
Every qualifying photo submitted to CalvingSeason.com from January 31 through April 21, will earn entry into the sweepstakes. There is a limit of one photo submission per day during the sweepstakes. Zoetis will draw daily winners to receive a prize package consisting of a Zoetis-branded cooler full of helpful things to get through calving season.
Zoetis encourages cow/calf producers to show their pride beyond the sweepstakes too. Use the hashtag #CalvingSeason to post photos on all social media channels. Visit www.zoetis.com for more information.
Pork leadership positions filled
The National Pork Board recently announced staff leadership changes to help ensure its ability to deliver on pork producer priorities for their checkoff.
Dr. Dustin Oedekoven will join as the organization’s new chief veterinarian. He will lead a team of veterinarians and swine production experts in Pork Checkoff-funded work to deliver on the No. 1 concern for pork producers – foreign-animal-disease preparedness and protecting the U.S. herd from African swine fever.
Dr. Patrick Webb will now serve as assistant chief veterinarian. Webb will continue implementing Pork Checkoff-funded foreign animal disease prevention and preparedness efforts, including AgView software adoption for disease response and advocating for Secure Pork Supply plans. In addition, he will play a key role in developing a unified swine industry approach for managing and responding to foreign animal disease threats and serve as a primary point of contact for the U.S. Swine Health Improvement Program during the pilot program.
Brett Kaysen has taken on the role of senior vice-president of producer and state engagement. In his new role, Kaysen will continue to oversee the sustainability team and assume responsibility for the team charged with building grassroots leadership and partnerships among state pork associations and producers. Visit porkcheckoff.org for more information.
Livestock Conservancy awards microgrants
The Livestock Conservancy recently awarded more than $22,000 to 12 rare breed farmers, ranchers, shepherds and breed organizations across the country through its Microgrants Program.
New in 2021 are microgrants from Premier 1 Supplies and for heritage breed associations, clubs and registries. The Premier 1 Supplies Microgrant will provide funding for fencing and related needs for projects benefiting heritage breeds listed on the Conservation Priority List.
The competitive microgrant program was launched in 2018 and has now awarded more than $78,311 to small farmers and heritage breed stewards. Grant divisions now include National, Youth, Emergency, Breed Association and sponsored grants such as this year’s Premier 1 Supplies Microgrant. Visit livestockconservancy.org/resources/micro-grant-program for more information.