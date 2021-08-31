Livestock Roundup

Sheep center accepting grant applications
The National Sheep Industry Improvement Center’s Board of Directors is now accepting grant proposals through Sept. 15. The grants must be designed to improve the American sheep industry. The sheep center has budgeted about $300,000 to support projects consistent with the grant program. The average grant amount during the past four years has been about $29,000.
Financial assistance provided by the sheep center must accomplish one or more specific objectives.
• Strengthen and enhance the production and marketing of sheep and sheep products in the United States through the improvement of infrastructure, business, resource development and the development of innovative approaches to solve long term problems.
• Provide leadership training and education to industry stakeholders.
• Enhance sheep and sheep products in the United States through assistance to all segments of the industry to address sustainable production and marketing of sheep and sheep products.
• Promote marketing of sheep and sheep products through an organized method that can measure tangible results.
• Enhance the sheep industry by coordinating information exchange and by seeking mutual understanding and marketing within the industry community.
Visit www.nsiic.org or contact 207-236-6567 or stevelee@nsiic.org for more information.
University receives grant to strengthen poultry immune responses
A new $500,000 award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will support an Iowa State University study on the immune system and intestinal microbiome of broiler chickens with a goal of controlling coccidiosis and associated diseases that plague the poultry industry.
Elizabeth Bobeck, assistant professor, and Stephan Schmitz-Esser, associate professor, will lead the three-year project, as part of a National Institute of Food and Agriculture focus on animal health and disease. The wide breadth of the Iowa State Department of Animal Science research team provides the unique opportunity to analyze broiler nutrition alongside microbiology.
The project will use existing animal models for coccidiosis and necrotic enteritis to generate biological data that can best inform researchers on how birds’ gut microbiome and immune system fight diseases. Pathogens have developed several methods to evade host defenses, including ways to use the bird’s immune system against the bird itself. That allows parasites and bacteria to establish in the bird and cause damages to the gastrointestinal tract. Visit nifa.usda.gov for more information.