On-demand feed-education modules available
The American Feed Industry Association and Kansas State University recently launched an online and on-demand extension of their “Fundamentals of Feed Manufacturing” online course. The online modules are ideal for employees who need to understand more about the animal-food industry or their specific roles in operations.
Employees will be able register for and take any of the available courses at a time that best fits their schedules and needs. The modules include narrated presentations and knowledge checks. Participants will receive a certificate of completion after successfully finishing the module.
There are seven available modules.
- AFIA 500A: Overview of U.S. Feed Industry and History
- AFIA 500B: Batching, Mixing and Particle Size Reduction
- AFIA 500C: Pelleting Process
- AFIA 500D: Finished Product Packaging and Bulk Loadout
- AFIA 500E: Basics of Quality Assurance
- AFIA 500F: Boilers and Boiler Efficiency
- AFIA 500G: Preventive Maintenance, Sanitation and Energy Conservation
The courses are open to anyone within the feed industry, but the American Feed Industry Association-member employees will receive discounted registration rates. Visit www.afia.org for more information.
Organization calls for research concepts
The International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture is soliciting calls for research concepts related to metaphylaxis, which is an approach to controlling infectious diseases in beef cattle and pigs. The consortium is searching for research concepts to develop tools that enable producers and veterinarians to identify the animals at highest risk of infectious diseases and those that would benefit most from treatment. Such tools would enable more targeted approaches to metaphylaxis. Separately researchers should address how metaphylaxis impacts the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and/or develop health and management practices that improve health outcomes in beef cattle and pigs.
Pre-applications are due by June 17; they must be submitted via the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research online portal. Applications will be reviewed by International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture participants and will be evaluated on a variety of factors including potential for supply chain implementation, potential for impact, likelihood for successful completion, originality, key personnel qualifications and strength of partnerships. Visit foundationfar.org/icasa for more information.
Partners produce pork program
The Wisconsin Pork Association with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently partnered to start a program, “Passion for Pork,” connecting Wisconsin pork producers to local meat processors, consumers and the growing number of people experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19.
The program began with the delivery of 60 hogs for harvest to People’s Meat Market, a meat processor and program member in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The whole hog carcass is then broken down into smaller portions for further processing and packaging at Windsor-based Neesvig’s Meats, another program member. Along with shipping the processed pork to food banks and food pantries, the meat processors also sell the pork at their retail stores. Additionally Neesvig’s hopes to offer pick up of various products at several different sites including their processing plant in Windsor, Wisconsin, in the next few weeks. The hogs for “Passion for Pork” are being supplied by Wisconsin pig farmers; however, there are significant costs associated with the processing, storage and delivery of the pork to food banks and pantries. The Wisconsin Pork Association is currently accepting donations from the public to support the continued operation of the program. Visit www.wppa.org or email wppa@wppa.org for more information.