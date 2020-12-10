Livestock Roundup

Sheep center approves grant proposals
The National Sheep Industry Improvement Center’s board of directors recently approved seven proposals for grants in 2020.
- development of predator-mitigation GPS collars
- mitigation of subclinical mastitis during early lactation and effects of subclinical mastitis on milk yield, lamb growth and lamb survival
- development and application of genomic breeding values in the Katahdin breed
- determination of the relationship between growth EBVs, feed intake and feed efficiency in range sheep
- automated behavioral detection of mastitis in ewes
- wool research and education
- evaluation of growth, meat-quality and sensory characteristics of wool, hair and wool-hair lambs
A total of 24 proposals totaling almost $2 million were submitted for consideration. The center budgeted about $300,000 for grants that will support projects designed to strengthen and enhance the production and marketing of sheep products in the United States through infrastructure development, business development, production, resource development, and market and environmental research. Visit www.nsiic.org for more information.
