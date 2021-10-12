Livestock Roundup

USDA to help cover costs
In response to severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers.
The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program provides financial assistance to eligible producers of livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish for losses due to disease, certain adverse weather events or loss conditions as determined by the Secretary of Agriculture. The program already covers the cost of hauling water during drought, and that change will expand the program beginning in 2021 to cover feed transportation costs where grazing and hay resources have been depleted.
Under the revised policy for feed transportation cost assistance, eligible ranchers will be reimbursed 60 percent of feed transportation costs greater than what would have been incurred in a normal year. Producers qualifying as underserved will be reimbursed for 90 percent of the feed transportation cost greater than what would have been incurred in a normal year. The deadline to file an application for payment for the 2021 program year is Jan. 31, 2022. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Deer test positive for disease
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed several positive cases of chronic wasting disease.
• A deer farm in Outagamie County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The farm was already under quarantine after receiving animals from a chronic wasting disease-affected farm.
• A deer farm in Langlade County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. A positive sample from a one-year-old doe was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. All 57 deer at the six-acre farm were already under quarantine after receiving animals from a chronic wasting disease-affected farm.
• Deer farms in Sauk and Taylor counties have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Positive samples were taken from a six-year-old doe in Taylor County and a nine-year-old buck in Sauk County. There is no connection between the two locations. The 227 whitetail deer at the 22-acre double-fenced Taylor County farm and the two whitetail deer at the one-acre single-fenced Sauk County farm have been quarantined, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property.
All herds will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff. All results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for chronic wasting disease is typically only performed after the animal’s death. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/FarmRaisedDeer.aspx for more information.
USDA creates disease-protection zone
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that it will be pursuing a Foreign Animal Disease protection zone in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as another important step in keeping African swine fever out of the United States and territories after the recent identification of cases in the Dominican Republic. Prevention efforts are already in place in Puerto Rico, but formal designation from the World Organisation for Animal Health allows USDA to seek zone recognition from trading partners prior to an outbreak, so the United States may continue to export pork if African swine fever is detected in Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands. As part of the zoning process, USDA will also work to increase awareness and continue surveillance in Puerto Rico. Visit porkcheckoff.org for more information.
Funds available to update operations
Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve their livestock operations can apply for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Livestock Investment Grant program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture anticipates awarding as much as $1.3 million using a competitive review process.
Applicants may apply for as much as 10 percent of their projects’ total cost. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Each livestock operation is eligible to receive a lifetime maximum of $50,000 from the grant program. To be eligible for reimbursement by the grant, producers must be invoiced and pay for all project materials and services after January 1, 2022. Deadline is November 17. Visit www.mda.state.mn.us for more information.
Positive case reported
The Chief Veterinary Officer in Haiti recently reported a positive case of African swine fever to the World Organisation for Animal Health. The sample was collected from a pig in a province bordering the Dominican Republic and was tested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories through a cooperative testing program.
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is committed to assisting both Haiti and the Dominican Republic in dealing with African swine fever and continues to consult with animal-health officials in both countries to support response and mitigation measures.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has numerous interlocking safeguards in place to prevent African swine fever from entering the United States. Pork and pork products from Haiti and the Dominican Republic are prohibited entry to the United States as a result of existing classical swine fever restrictions. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov for more information.
New leadership to direct board
The Wisconsin Beef Council Board recently elected new leadership and established priorities to drive demand for beef in the 2022 fiscal year.
• Rosie Lisowe, a dairy farmer from Chilton, Wisconsin, will lead the 23-member board as president for the next two years. Lisowe serves on the board through appointment by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Lisowe will also act as the Federation of State Beef Councils director on behalf of Wisconsin.
• Val Gaffney will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as past-president.
• Amy Radunz of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, was elected as president-elect. Radunz serves as one of the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association appointed board members.
• Curt Larson of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales accepted the position of secretary-treasurer.
The board elected committee chairs and two at-large members to serve one-year terms on the Executive Committee.
• Brad Solchenberger, Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales – Promotion Committee
• Jim Rychtik, Milwaukee Stockyards – Producer Communications/Industry Information Committee
• Brady Zuck, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association – At-Large Member
• Jack Johnson, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association – At-Large Member
The Wisconsin Beef Council Board is comprised of individuals appointed by statewide organizations to serve three-year terms. Those individuals either pay the Beef Checkoff and/or collect the Checkoff. The organizations’ mission is to build beef demand that is sustainable for future generations.
The board approved the fiscal year 2022 budget. The programs for the coming year will work to address core strategies that were identified in a recent board planning session. The strategies were prioritized by the board after review of the National Beef Industry Long Range Plan
• Promote and capitalize on the multiple advantages of beef.
• Promote the role of beef in a healthy and sustainable diet.
• Cultivate collaborative promotion partnerships.
• Educate medical professionals, diet and health experts about beef and beef production.
• Collaborate with traditional and non-traditional partners to tell the positive story of beef cattle production.
• Expand efforts in educating the general public about the Beef Quality Assurance program and its impact on animal well-being.
• Collaborate with targeted partners to promote U.S. beef in foreign markets by investing in research, marketing, and education programs.
Visit www.beeftips.com/cattlemens-corner/monthly-checkoff-updates for more information.