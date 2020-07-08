Deer farm tests positive for wasting disease
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed that two deer at a Trempealeau County hunting ranch have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
The positive samples came from two whitetail bucks. Because of the result the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has quarantined all 505 animals on the 1,597-acre ranch, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for chronic wasting disease is typically only performed after the animal’s death. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "deer" for more information.
USDA adds changes
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recently released changes to the Livestock Risk Protection insurance program for feeder cattle, fed cattle and swine starting this summer with the 2021 crop year. Changes include moving premium due dates to the end of the endorsement period and increasing premium subsidies to assist producers.
- Premiums are able to be paid at the end of the endorsement period, putting it in line with other policies.
- The premium subsidy is increased for coverage levels greater than 80 percent. Those with an 80 percent or greater coverage level will receive a 5-percentage point subsidy increase.
- Producers may buy Livestock Risk Protection insurance throughout the year from Approved Insurance Providers, with coverage prices ranging from 70 percent to 100 percent of the expected ending value of their animals. At the end of the insurance period, if the actual ending value is less than the coverage price, producers will be paid an indemnity for the difference. Premium rates, coverage prices and actual ending values are posted online daily.
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency is authorizing additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers to deliver services, including processing policies, claims and agreements. Risk Management Agency staff are working with Approved Insurance Providers and other customers by phone, mail and electronically to continue supporting livestock insurance coverage for producers. Farmers with livestock insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business remotely by telephone or email. Visit www.farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.
USDA agency, partners to create program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is now participating in a joint project with Iowa State University’s Center for Food Security and Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory to develop a certification program for extreme-consequence swine diseases. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will develop and implement a pilot African Swine Fever-Classical Swine Fever-Monitored Certification Program. That program will be modeled after the basic tenets of the National Poultry Improvement Plan program for U.S. commercial-poultry operations.
Both African swine fever and classical swine fever pose tremendous threats to the pork industry if detected in the Untied States. The pilot aims to provide a framework and support staff to further safeguard the industry by ensuring effective and active surveillance throughout the country, and the ability to quickly zone infected areas if disease were detected. The pilot also has the potential to provide assurances to trading partners and consumers about the United States animal-disease status.
U.S. pork producers and packing facilities in participating states that meet specified program requirements will be able to enroll in the program on a voluntary basis. Through the project the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will work to assess the potential for transitioning to a more formal ongoing national plan to certify the health of U.S. swine. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov for more information.