Livestock Roundup

Apply to beef academy
The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy is now accepting applications for its 2021-2022 online certification program. Applications for the comprehensive certificate program offered by the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension are due by Aug. 9.
All involved in the beef-cattle industry are eligible to apply. The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy consists of eight courses with nearly 30 learning hours per course. Classes are taught online with pre-recorded lectures. In addition to the pre-recorded lectures, there is a weekly interactive session for the student and instructor.
Scholarships are available for interested individuals, covering as much as 70 percent of tuition costs. To be considered for a scholarship, complete the application process and provide the information required for scholarship request.
The next academy begins in September 2021 and continues through August 2022. Visit www.animalscience.tamu.edu/ibca/ or email ibca@tamu.edu for more information.
Grants offered to expand meat processing
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $55.2 million in competitive grant funding available through the new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program. The new program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The USDA encourages grant applications for several specific areas.
• improving meat and poultry slaughter and processing capacity and efficiency
• developing new and expanding existing markets
• increasing capacity and better meeting consumer and producer demand
• maintaining strong inspection and food-safety standards
• obtaining a larger commercial presence
• increasing access to slaughter or processing facilities for smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, socially disadvantaged producers, and veteran producers
Eligible meat and poultry slaughter and processing facilities include commercial businesses, cooperatives and tribal enterprises.
Applications must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. eastern time Aug. 2. Email mpirg@usda.gov for more information.
Apply for livestock conservancy microgrants
The application period for Heritage Livestock Microgrants from The Livestock Conservancy is now open.
Applications for $500 to $2,000 grants may be submitted for one of three categories.
• national microgrants -- open to all residents and organizations residing and actively working with heritage breeds listed on the Conservation Priority List in the United States
• youth microgrants -- open to all youth residents of the United State between the ages of eight to18 and actively working with heritage breeds listed on the Conservation Priority List
• emergency microgrants -- open to all residents and organizations residing in the United States and actively working with heritage breeds listed on the Conservation List, who need help to offset losses incurred due to unforeseen circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic or natural disasters, as well as the costs associated with unexpected rehoming or rescues due to owner death, disability or surrender.
Complete applications must be submitted no later than Aug. 15. Visit bit.ly/TLCMicrogrant for more information.
Association recognizes award winners
Four award recipients were recently honored by the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association.
Farm partners Jerry Huth and Josh Scharf earned the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association Environmental Stewardship Award. Huth started Huth Polled Herefords in 1962 and grew the farm to include 400 acres. Huth Polled Herefords markets bulls and genetics throughout the United States. To expand the operation and plan for a transition of ownership, Scharf joined as an employee. He is now a partner in the Huth cattle commercial herd. The expansion and addition of the black baldy herd were made possible by utilizing state-owned land for pasture.
One of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources representatives who worked with Huth and Scharf, Mary C. Anderson, earned the Friend of the Cattlemen Award. In her current position with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Anderson established several grazing operations on public lands.
Kurt Hallstrand also earned the Friend of the Cattlemen Award. Hallstrand and his family own and operate Hallstrand Angus, a registered 280-Angus cow seed-stock operation in Price County. Hallstrand was honored because of his active involvement in beef-producer organizations.
Visit www.wisconsincattlemen.com for more information.