Livestock Roundup

Organization invests in ag research
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded $6.72 million in funding for 15 grants to enhance animal reproduction and $4.05 million in funding for eight grants that will improve the welfare and well-being of agricultural animals.
The 23 grants are part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, a competitive grants program for agricultural sciences.
The 15 animal-reproduction awards are for projects that will address better strategies for animal-production systems by enhancing reproductive management. Those advances will come from basic and applied research on the cellular, molecular, genomic and whole animal aspects of animal reproduction.
The eight animal well-being grants are for projects to advance research to understand how to better assess well-being in agricultural animals, while also identifying and lessening negative effects of stressors on farm animals. Enhancing the overall well-being of farm animals increases profitability and assures consumers that they have abundant, safe, nutritious and affordable food animal products. Visit www.nifa.usda.gov for more information.
Participate in storytelling contest
The American Lamb Board is hosting an Industry Storytelling Video Contest through May 31. The main use for the videos will be the American Lamb Board’s online and social media communications to consumers, such as AmericanLamb.com as well as Youtube, Instagram and Facebook. Enter by submitting contact information along with a five- to seven-minute video targeting one of three categories.
- animal care – highlight practices to care for and protect sheep
- care of land – share practices of caring for the land
- flocks and family - show off family and how they contribute to producing American Lamb, such as the importance of each family member and how raising sheep has enriched lives
The American Lamb Board prefers that the format is horizontal. Video can be narrated, or simply record natural sound.
The American Lamb Board will pick three winners, one in each category, to win a $500 gift certificate to Premier 1 Supplies. Email rae@americanlamb.com for more information.