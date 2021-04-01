Livestock Roundup

Nominations accepted for sheep board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is actively seeking nominees for one producer position and one expert in finance and management to serve three-year terms on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors.
The American Sheep Industry Association is recognized by the USDA as a certified nominating organization to submit nominations. The USDA selects appointees from candidates nominated by an organization with a principal interest in the production of sheep in the United States and whose membership consists primarily of active domestic sheep producers. Deadline is April 23. Email porwick@sheepusa.org to submit nomination applications.
Researchers to study livestock manure
Researchers at Iowa State University recently received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study how manure-management systems in livestock production affect the development of bacteria capable of resisting antibiotics. The effort builds on previous research the scientists have conducted to determine how livestock production interacts with other complex factors, such as environmental processes, to contribute to antibiotic resistance.
The researchers’ work will fill gaps in science’s understanding of how livestock production, particularly manure management, can reduce the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can wind up in manure before making their way into the environment, such as when manure is applied to fields as fertilizer. The researchers aim to figure out what resistant genes are proliferating in bacteria and how widely those bacteria spread and persist in soil. Visit www.news.iastate.edu for more information.