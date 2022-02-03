Livestock Roundup

Register for short course, bus tour
The 2022 Pipestone Lamb and Wool Program Lambing Time Short Course and Bus Tour will be held Feb. 4-5 in Pipestone, Minnesota. The program starts with an evening discussion from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4. At 8 a.m. Feb. 5 there will be discussion of lambing time management and health topics. The afternoon will be spent touring and viewing two successful sheep operations. The program will conclude by 5 p.m. Feb. 5. The purpose of the short course and bus tour is to help producers recognize and effectively deal with common lambing time problems. Visit www.pipestonesheep.com or contact 507-825-6822 or melinda.lamote@mnwest.edu for more information.
Virtual program set for beef producers
Purdue University Extension beef experts invite producers with fewer than five years of experience and individuals who are considering starting a beef cattle operation to join them for Purdue Beef Basics. The virtual program is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings starting Feb. 8 and ending March 29. Participants will gain knowledge and skills related to beef cattle management and establish good recordkeeping habits. Purdue University professors and Extension specialists and educators will lead each of the eight sessions. Fee is $50 per individual. Visit tinyurl.com/wwvba92w or contact 812-279-4330 or nminton@purdue.edu for more information.
Hog pandemic program introduced
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recently allocated as much as $50 million in pandemic assistance funds for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program and other related pandemic assistance.
Packer production was reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in fewer negotiated hogs being procured and lesser market prices.
The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program provides assistance to producers who sold hogs through a negotiated sale from April 16, 2020, through September 1, 2020, the period in which those producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Negotiated sale, or negotiated formula sale, means a sale by a producer of hogs – excluding breeding stock – to a packer under which the base price for the hogs is determined by seller-buyer interaction and agreement on a delivery day. Hogs must have been physically located in the United States to be eligible for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program.
USDA will calculate Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program payments by multiplying the number of head of eligible hogs, not to exceed 10,000 head, by the payment rate of $54 per head. Deadline is Feb. 25 for application. Visit www.farmers.gov/coronavirus/pandemic-assistance/smhpp for more information.
Pork Council hires CEO
The National Pork Producers Council recently hired Bryan Humphreys as the organization’s new chief executive officer, following the retirement of long-time leader Neil Dierks. Humphreys brings with him years of experience in the pork industry, including as a former National Pork Producers Council employee, state association executive and National Pork Board senior vice-president, as well as outside the industry as a campaign operative, lobbyist and business owner.
Humphreys is originally from Columbus Junction, Iowa, where he grew up on his family farm. Humphreys earned a bachelor’s from Iowa State University and a master’s degree from George Washington University. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Auxiliary events include elections, awards
The American Angus Auxiliary recently held numerous events including their annual meeting, the Miss American Angus competition, the auxiliary breakfast and the 70th Anniversary Kickoff Reception in conjunction with the 2021 National Angus Convention and Trade Show.
During the annual meeting, members elected new directors and officers, and voted on changes to by-laws.
There were seven newly elected directors and officers.
• Region 2 – Rebecca Knott of Indiana
• Region 4 – Christy Perdue of North Carolina
• Region 6 – Valerie Trowbridge of Pennsylvania
• President – Deanna Hofing of Indiana
• President Elect – Julie Conover of Missouri
• Secretary/Treasurer – Karla Knapp of Iowa
• Advisor – Pam Velisek of Maryland
The Miss American Angus competition consisted of five young ladies who underwent a written quiz, an interview and presented a speech to a panel of judges.
• Jonwyn Ayres of Oregon
• Amelia Miller of Illinois
• Elizabeth Rone of Mississippi
• Rachel Smith of Nebraska
• Mary Wood of North Carolina
The 2021 Miss American Angus, Ellie Kidwell, concluded her reign by crowning Mary Wood as her successor.
The Distinguished Woman of the Year was announced at the American Angus Auxiliary Breakfast. This year awarded not just one woman, but a family of women. Sandy Trosper and her three past Miss American Angus daughters, Lindsey Trosper DeWitte, Whitney Trosper Renfro and Mallory Trosper, received the award. Visit www.angusauxiliary.com for more information.