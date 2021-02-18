Livestock Roundup

Research-strategy summary available
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released its U.S. Agriculture Innovation Strategy Directional Vision for Research summary and dashboard that will help to guide future research decisions within the USDA. The strategy synthesizes the information the USDA collected as part of a public announcement earlier this year engaging the public on research priorities under the Agriculture Innovation Agenda.
The USDA collected hundreds of responses through the request for information and stakeholder-led workshops. Respondents were asked to identify transformational research goals for the next era of agriculture productivity and environmental conservation. They were also asked to propose approaches to those opportunities around four innovation cluster areas -- Genome Design, Digital Automation, Prescriptive Intervention and Systems-Based Farm Management -- and to identify gaps, barriers and hurdles to meeting those goals.
The report summarizes the extensive stakeholder input and defines discovery goals that will help inform research to best address the Agriculture Innovation Agenda for the next 10 to 30 years.
The USDA developed the public dashboard to help sort the information collected from stakeholders. Stakeholders and customers can use the dashboard to take a deeper dive into the data to gain insights on agricultural innovation opportunities over three time horizons, including near-term solutions, longer-term transformational solutions and next era concepts. Visit www.ree.usda.gov/AIS-dashboard for more information.
Campaign showcases environmental stewardship
The National Pork Producers Council recently introduced a multimedia campaign, “Farming Today for Tomorrow,” to showcase U.S. pork producers’ long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and further reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The “Farming Today for Tomorrow” campaign features interviews with pork producers discussing on-farm efforts to reduce their environmental footprint, including the use of renewable natural gas to power facilities, hog manure to fertilize the land and precise nutrient farming to ensure fertilizer is only used where it’s needed.
U.S. pork producers have reduced their emissions to 0.4 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to 2019 Environmental Protection Agency data. Hog farmers are committed to further reducing their environmental footprint, including support for voluntary incentive-based tools to maximize the sequestration of carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. Visit www.nppc.org/farmingtodayfortomorrow for more information.
Grant program offered for swine testing
The Wisconsin Pork Association is now offering a grant program in 2021 for Wisconsin swine producers who must complete testing for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome and for porcine epidemic diarrhea virus to comply with swine movement rules in the state. The grant program will provide a $25 reimbursement per farm to help offset costs incurred for testing. To receive reimbursement, farms must complete a form and submit with proof of test completion to the Wisconsin Pork Association. Proof of test can include a copy of a dated veterinary clinic bill that shows a line item for PRRS/SECD testing or a copy of a dated test report from a veterinary diagnostic lab. Test results can be blacked out; proof of testing completion is all that is required for reimbursement. Each farm is limited to one $25 grant each quarter of the year. Funding for the grant program is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Visit www.wppa.org/testing for more information.