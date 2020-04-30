Checkoff, industry partners create tool
The Pork Checkoff’s Swine Health and Production team recently created a new tool, the Farm Crisis Operations Planning Tool, to assist farmers and veterinarians with developing site- or operation-specific crisis operating plans. The tool was created in partnership with experts at the National Pork Producers Council, the Swine Health Information Center and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians.
The PDF-based tool can be customized when downloaded using the editable fields in its 13 pages. Key highlights include focusing on resources and supplies that may be affected during various states of emergency. It also covers major factors to consider when developing a crisis operations plan. Visit pork.org and search for "Farm Crisis Operations Planning Tool" for more information.
Test detects African swine fever in raw pork, pigs
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate and Nebraska-based MatMaCorp recently completed a successful evaluation of a genetic test to detect the African swine fever virus in infected pigs and pork products. The small portable platform includes a DNA-RNA isolation kit and a custom assay, which could help protect against African swine fever introduction into the United States while also ensuring domestic pork is safe for export.
Through a cooperative research and development agreement with MatMaCorp, the team assessed how well the MatMaCorp’s portable nucleic acid analysis system detects the virus in the field. Both the Plum Island Animal Disease Center and MatMaCorp collected clinical tissue samples from infected laboratory pigs, including oral fluid, blood, meat tissue, bone marrow and spleen. Using MatMaCorp’s tools, researchers were able to detect the virus in all samples.
The cooperative research and development agreement with MatMaCorp is a byproduct of the work at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center conducted by the African Swine Fever Task Force, an interagency collaboration between the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The African Swine Fever Task Force is working to coalesce expertise, resources and capabilities around mitigating the threat posed by accidental or intentional introduction of African swine fever in the United States. Visit www.oie.int for more information.