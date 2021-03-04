Livestock Roundup

Board elects leadership positions
The American Lamb Board recently elected 2021 officers.
- Gwendolyn Kitzan of South Dakota was elected chair.
- Peter John Camino of Wyoming was elected vice-chair.
- Sally Scholle of Pennsylvania was elected secretary.
- Rob Rule of Iowa was elected treasurer.
The board’s recent meeting marked the retirement of three directors.
- Greg Deakin of Illinois
- Elizabeth Dressler of Colorado
- David Quam of Texas
There are three members joining the board, each for a first term.
- Michael Duff of Montana, who is representing seed-stock producers
- David McEwen of Idaho, who is a producer of more than 500 head
- Carlos Barba of Illinois, who is a first handler
The board represents all sectors of the American lamb industry including producers, feeders, seed-stock producers, direct marketers and processors. The 13-member board, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, serves without compensation. Members are nominated by qualified organizations, including the American Sheep Industry Association and the National Lamb Feeders Association. Visit www.AmericanLamb.com for more information.
Board representatives elected, reelected
Several people were recently elected to the American Sheep Industry Association board; others were reelected.
Susan Shultz of Ohio has been elected to lead the American Sheep Industry Association as its next president. Shultz was unanimously elected after having served as vice-president the past two years and as secretary-treasurer the two years prior to that. Also moving up the officer chain was Wyoming’s Brad Boner, who was elected vice-president after two years as secretary-treasurer. The two are joined by newly elected secretary-treasurer Ben Lehfeldt of Montana. Benny Cox of Texas moves into the past-president position, replacing Mike Corn of New Mexico.
Three current representatives to the American Sheep Industry Association Executive Board were reelected by the regions they represent.
- Steve Clements of South Dakota -- Region IV
- Sarah Smith of Washington -- Region VIII
- Bob Harlan of the National Lamb Feeders Association
There are two newly elected regional directors.
- Lisa Weeks of Virginia -- Region II
- Bronson Corn -- Region VI
Visit www.sheepusa.org for more information.
Meat-, poultry-worker case rates less
New analysis of independent data show that reported new COVID-19 infection rates among meat and poultry workers are 60 percent less than in the general U.S. population and two-thirds less than case rates in the sector in May 2020, according to the North American Meat Institute.
According to data from the Food and Environment Reporting Network, the meat and poultry sector was reported to have an average of 32.64 new reported cases per 100,000 workers per day in January 2021, two-thirds less than the average of 98.39 new reported cases per 100,000 workers per day in May 2020.
The New York Times reports that in January 2021, the average new case rate for the U.S. population increased to 78.59 cases per 100,000 people per day, more than 11 times greater than the new case rate in May. Visit www.namicovidfacts.com for more information.