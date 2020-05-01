Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been placed in quarantine after animals were found to be infected with the COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality. In the Netherlands.
Mink were tested after showing signs of difficulty breathing. They were believed to have been infected by employees who had the virus, reported Reuters. The possibility that the mink could further spread the virus to humans or other animals on the farms was “minimal,” Reuters reported the ministry as stating.
Movement of the animals and their manure was banned and air and soil near the affected farms are being tested. People were advised not to travel within 400 meters of the farms.
The farms are located in Germert-Bakel and Laarbeek, which are both in the southern Noord Brabant province of the Netherlands. The province has seen the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak.