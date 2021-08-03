New bird-flu vaccine developed

A new poultry influenza vaccine has been developed by researchers at The Pirbright Institute in the United Kingdom. The vaccine triggers a rapid immune response to protect chickens against signs of disease and reduces the level of virus they could transfer. The vaccine also would be easier and less costly to produce than other vaccines made in chicken eggs, according to the institute.
New methods in recent years have been developed to enhance the immune responses that vaccines produce and reduce the amount of virus shed by birds into the environment. One of the techniques involves tagging flu-virus proteins with a marker that makes them easier for antigen-presenting cells to capture. The immune cells can efficiently process the tagged proteins resulting in long-lasting antiviral responses in chickens, the institute stated.
Pirbright researchers have shown that tagging the flu virus haemagglutinin protein and directing it to target a specific protein on the chicken antigen-presenting cells called CD83, generates fast and strong immune responses against the H9N2 bird flu strain. Birds produced antibody responses as early as six days after vaccination and shed significantly less flu virus when challenged with a natural flu strain. That indicates the birds would be less likely to spread infection. Elevated levels of protective antibodies were produced even when birds were given a reduced dose, the institute stated.
The tagged flu virus haemagglutinin protein can be produced in a laboratory culture of insect cells instead of using eggs to grow live-vaccine viruses. The Pirbright team is currently investigating the vaccine’s potential for commercial production and use in the field. The study recently was published in "npj Vaccines." Visit nature.com and search for “selectively targeting haemagglutinin antigen” for more information.