The Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome virus continues to be a costly disease for the pork industry. An American Association of Swine Veterinarians task force is conducting an industry-wide survey to better understand on-farm Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome control and elimination efforts. Pork producers, veterinarians and researchers are encouraged to participate in the survey. Visit aasv.org for more information
Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome surveyed
