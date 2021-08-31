 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome surveyed

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome surveyed

American Association of Swine Veterinarians logo

The Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome virus continues to be a costly disease for the pork industry.  An American Association of Swine Veterinarians  task force is conducting an industry-wide survey to better understand on-farm Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome  control and elimination efforts.  Pork producers, veterinarians and researchers are encouraged to participate in the survey. Visit aasv.org for more information

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News