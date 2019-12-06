Transforming nutrition and water use in the poultry industry is the aim of researchers at the University of Arkansas and Cornell University. Researchers at the institutions recently were awarded a $9.95 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Microalgae is being studied as an alternative-feed protein by Xin Gen Lei, a professor in the animal-science department at Cornell University. He is studying microalgae to replace soybeans to reduce competition between feed and food, he said.
“Microalgae capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and this will make production greener,” he said.
But algae are expensive compared to soybean meal. Lei will work on improving the nutritional quality and environmental value of feed while making it more-affordable for farmers. Researchers can introduce through microalgae enzymes that favor unsaturated fatty acids and vitamin D. Kimberly O’ Brien, professor in the nutritional-sciences division at Cornell University, is investigating potential biological benefits for humans who eat bioenhanced poultry.
University of Arkansas researchers will work to develop ways to improve chicken gut health and resistance to disease. They also will explore how the industry could use water more efficiently.
Cornell researchers plan to process poultry manure and other food-waste sources to produce energy in the form of biogas, bio-oil, electricity and biochar. Through hydrothermal liquefaction and pyrolysis they’ll recycle carbon and nutrients.
“We’re interested in developing methods for producing both energy and recovering nutrients,” said Jefferson Tester, a professor in the chemical and biomolecular-engineering department at Cornell.
Because of warm temperatures involved in hydrothermal treatment, pathogens are destroyed. And nitrogen and phosphorus are recovered in the aqueous phase along with a solid carbon product, Tester said.
The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi State University and Iowa State University are collaborating on the grant. Visit nifa.usda.gov/grants for more information.