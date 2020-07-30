Sensor technology nicknamed “fitbits for chickens” recently was developed to help producers detect mites on poultry. The technology was created by a team of entomologists, computer scientists and biologists led by Amy Murillo, an entomologist at the University of California-Riverside.
Of particular concern to scientists is the northern fowl mite, which feeds on chicken blood and lives in feathers on hens. In addition to the economic consequences of infected hens laying fewer eggs, mites can sicken chickens and cause lesions to develop on their skin.
Murillo’s team identified activities linked to chickens’ welfare – pecking, preening and dust-bathing. The researchers predicted an increase in preening and dust-bathing among infected chickens because those activities keep feathers clean.
The team placed motion sensors into tiny backpacks the chickens could wear without discomfort. The next challenge was translating data from the sensors into algorithms that could be detected as behaviors.
To train a computer to recognize behaviors, Alireza Abdoli, a doctoral student in computer science at the University of California-Riverside, created an algorithm that considers the shape the backpack sensor data makes on a graph. Most algorithms use either shapes or features, but not both. The Murillo team increased the accuracy of the data to help in making good decisions about chicken health, he said.
The flock studied did suffer from a mite infestation, which the team related to an increase in cleaning behaviors. Once the birds were treated and healed the data showed preening and dust baths returned to normal levels.
The study results could eventually lead to technology that will help farmers know when it’s time to examine their birds for parasites. The technology also could be used to examine the effects of any change in a bird’s environment or diet. The study recently was published in "Scientific Reports." Visit nature.com and search for “parasitic mites alter chicken behavior” for more information.