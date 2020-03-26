The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was created in 1993 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the meat industry in Wisconsin. The Hall of Fame program is coordinated by the University of Wisconsin-Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery program. Visit www.ansci.wisc.edu/meat_hof or contact 608-262-4513 or dmschaef@wisc.edu for more information.
UW-Hall of Fame recognizes meat-industry leaders
