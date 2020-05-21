The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was created in 1993 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the meat industry in Wisconsin. The Hall of Fame program is coordinated by the University of Wisconsin-Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery program. Visit www.ansci.wisc.edu/meat_hof or contact 608-262-4513 or dmschaef@wisc.edu for more information.
For Sale
Seed
SEED FOR SALE: MYCOGEN AND LEGEND SEEDS: SEED CORN, SUNFLOWERS, AND SOYBEANS CERTIFIED SPRING WHEAT: BOOST, SURPASS, LANG MN, SY605CL FORAGE BARLEY: HAYS, LAVINA 4010 FORAGE PEAS, AUSTRIAN WINTER PEAS, OATS: GOLIATH, HAYDEN, ROCKFORD, MORTON FIELD PEAS: CARVER, COMMANDER CHICKPEAS: FRONTIER, ORION LENTILS: RICHLEA, PENNELL VERDESIAN LEGUME INOCULANTS,SPRING TRITICALE, ALFALFA, GRASS SEED, FULL LINE OF COVER CROP SEED, CUSTOM MIXES AND TOTES AVAILABLE, ON SITE SEED TREATING, CERTIFIED ON FARM SCALE, SM-18018
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy