Virus transmission studied in cats, pigs

Domestic cats can be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. But pigs are unlikely to be significant carriers of the virus, according to new research led by Kansas State University.
"Other research has shown that COVID-19-infected human patients are transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to cats; this includes domestic cats and even large cats such as lions and tigers," said Jürgen Richt, a professor at the Kansas State University-College of Veterinary Medicine. "Our findings are important because of the close association between humans and companion animals."
The researchers studied susceptibility to infection, disease and transmission. They found that domestic cats may not have obvious clinical signs of SARS-CoV-2, but still shed the virus through their nasal, oral and rectal cavities. They can spread the virus to other cats within two days. Further research is needed to study whether domestic cats can spread the virus to other animals and humans.
"The efficient transmission between domestic cats indicates a significant animal and public-health need to investigate a potential human-cat-human transmission chain," Richt said.
The researchers found that SARS-CoV-2-infected pigs aren’t susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and don’t appear to transmit the virus to contact animals.
"Our results show that pigs are unlikely to be significant carriers of SARS-CoV-2,” Richt said.
He and his collaborators plan further studies to understand SARS-CoV-2 transmission in cats and pigs. They also plan to study whether cats are immune to SARS-CoV-2 reinfection after they have recovered from a primary infection.
"The research is important for risk assessment, implementing mitigation strategies, addressing animal-welfare issues, and to develop preclinical animal models for evaluating drug and vaccine candidates for COVID-19," he said.
Both studies were published in “Emerging Microbes & Infections.” Visit tandfonline.com and search for "SARS-CoV-2 infection, disease and transmission in domestic cats" and tandfonline.com and search for "Susceptibility of swine cells and domestic pigs to SARS-CoV-2" for more information.
