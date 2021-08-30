Wisconsin represented at national convention

Leaders of the Wisconsin Beef Council recently lent their voices to Beef Checkoff programs and initiatives at the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention held in August in Nashville, Tennessee. The national cattle industry typically meets twice a year to discuss issues and work on strategies for the betterment of the industry and to increase demand for beef.
Wisconsin was represented by four members of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board – Daphne Holterman of Watertown, Bob Mitchell of Wauzeka, Terry Quam of Lodi, and Steve Springer of Linden. As a Federation of State Beef Councils member, Eric Johnson of Dane also attended committee meetings. Tammy Vaassen acted as an ex-officio committee member. She’s executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council.
The cattle industry recently completed a five-year plan for increasing demand for U.S. beef around the world and growing consumer trust in beef. Holterman participates in the consumer trust committee with sustainable research, beef-advocacy training, and support for the Beef Quality Assurance program.
The Beef Promotion Operating Committee met during the convention to discuss funding for the upcoming fiscal year. The committee will meet in September to set the checkoff budget for fiscal year 2022.
Producers looking for access to Beef Checkoff news may subscribe to “The Drive.” It’s available as a free monthly e-newsletter or a quarterly newsletter delivered by regular mail. Visit beefboard.org for more information.