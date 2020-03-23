Howard "AV" Roth, a fifth-generation hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin, recently was elected president of the National Pork Producers Council. Roth owns and operates Roth Feeder Pig Inc., a 3,000-head farrow-to-wean operation. He also raises Angus cattle and farms 1,200 acres of corn, oats and alfalfa.
Roth has served on the National Pork Producers Council board for the past eight years. He previously served on the Wisconsin Pork Association’s board of directors. Visit nppc.org for more information.