The National Pork Producers Council’s board of directors has canceled the 2020 World Pork Expo due to concerns about COVID-19. World Pork Expo 2021 is scheduled for June 9-11 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.
"While deeply disappointed to cancel this year's Expo the board of directors unanimously agreed it was prudent to make the decision now," said Howard “AV” Roth, president of the National Pork Producers Council. "By eliminating COVID 19-related uncertainty surrounding the event we allow producers and others across the industry to focus on the essential role we play in the nation's food-supply system at this critical time."
World Pork Expo is the world's largest pork-specific trade show. More than 20,000 industry professionals gather for the annual event to showcase innovations and participate in training and educational programs. Visit nppc.org for more information.