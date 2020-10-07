Jennifer Doudna recently earned a 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for co-developing the Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats – CRISPR-Cas9 – genetic-engineering technology. She is a professor at the University of California-Berkeley and a faculty scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
She shares the Nobel Prize with co-discoverer Emmanuelle Charpentier, who currently serves as the scientific and managing director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Berlin, Germany. Together they form the first all-woman research team to win a Nobel Prize.
Their research will inspire the next generation of scientists to tackle challenges that push the boundaries of knowledge and benefit humanity, said Mike Witherell, director of the Berkeley Laboratory.
The discovery of the genetic-engineering technology enables scientists to change or remove genes quickly and precisely. Laboratories worldwide have redirected the course of their research to incorporate the new method, with significant implications across biology, agriculture and medicine, the Berkeley Lab stated.
Visit youtube.com and search for "NPpj4pc062g" to watch a video of Douda speaking about earning the Nobel Prize. Visit nobelprize.org for more information.