Microbiology teaching-award presented

The American Society for Microbiology recently presented Nancy Boury its 2022 Carski Award for Undergraduate Education. The award recognizes leading scientists for their professional accomplishments and significant contributions to education in microbiology.
Boury is an assistant professor in plant pathology and microbiology at Iowa State University. She teaches courses in biology, genetics and microbiology, and advises undergraduate microbiology students. She facilitates active learning in her classrooms and strives to improve her students’ ability to critically evaluate and communicate science.
Boury earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She earned a master’s degree in medical microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She earned a doctorate in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from Iowa State University.