Technology sparks air-taxi potential

Science-fiction fans can tick off one more prediction turned reality as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration aims to optimize local travel and commuting by air. “Real-world SimCity” software is now able to aggregate vast amounts of data on buildings, roads, infrastructure, vehicles and even the space above into an interactive three-dimensional virtual model of a city.
The potential to manage integrated unmanned-aerial vehicles and air-taxi routes in the air space attracted NASA. Cityzenith, which developed the Digital Twin technology, was one of 10 technology companies that presented innovations at the ‘Ignite the Night: Aeronautics’ NASA iTech virtual event in April.
NASA iTech identifies and searches for technologies that solve problems on Earth and that also have potential to address challenges facing exploration of the Moon and Mars.
NASA’s vision for advanced air mobility aims to develop air transportation to safely move people and cargo between places previously not served or underserved by aviation.
The World Economic Forum has reported that ground-level delivery vehicles in the world’s 100 largest cities will increase 36 percent by 2030. Carbon emissions from urban-delivery traffic are projected to increase 32 percent and congestion is projected to increase by 21 percent.
“NASA introduced the air-taxi concept in 2001 and the race is now on to create the first viable electric machines in a market expected to grow 26 percent annually to $6.6 billion by 2030,” according to Michael Jansen, CEO of Chicago-based Cityzenith.
“New air mobility could significantly reduce greenhouse gases in cities,” Jansen said. “Cities produce more than 70 percent of global carbon emissions and that’s why we pledged to donate SmartWorldOS to key cities around the world to help the most polluted become carbon neutral."
