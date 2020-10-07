The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and nine Midwest community colleges are partnering to teach students about conservation and to foster conservation-minded farmers and ranchers.
The partnership provides a framework to work on common needs from a national perspective while also providing flexibility to address local concerns, said Jimmy Bramblett, deputy chief of programs for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“The more successful we are, the more likely we are to drive further innovation and adoption of practices and to impact the long-term sustainability of our nation’s resources,” he said.
The partners are developing plans to address regional and statewide challenges and to support student internships and other training opportunities for college faculty, producers and employees of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The colleges are sharing with one another resources, knowledge and expertise.
Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement member institutions have farms where they can implement conservation practices. They’re working on a grant through USDA’s North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, which seeks to increase awareness, knowledge and skills related to soil health, cover crops and no-till. Newly developed content will help illustrate profitability, sustainability and productivity concepts. Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement member institutions are listed.
- Central Lakes College, Staples, Minnesota
- Clark State Community College, Springfield, Ohio
- Illinois Central College, Peoria, Illinois
- Ivy Tech Community College, Lafayette, Indiana
- Northcentral Technical College, Wausau, Wisconsin
- Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Nebraska
- Northeast Iowa Community College, Calmar, Iowa
- North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, North Dakota
- Richland Community College, Decatur, Illinois
Visit nrcs.usda.gov or farmers.gov and search for "service center locator" or agalliance.net for more information.