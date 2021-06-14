2021 Wisconsin County Fairs

After a year's hiatus, county fairs are beginning to return. Enjoy but stay safe. Follow all CDC guidelines.
July 21-25
Columbia County Fair
The fair will be held from July 21-25 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 1 Fairgrounds Road, Portage, Wisconsin. Theme is “A Fair to Remember.” Specials include July 21 is $2 Holler tickets, July 22 is Armed Service Day, July 23-24 are Good Neighbor Days with wristband special, and July 25 is $1 Holler tickets. Visit www.columbiacofair.com/index.html for more information.
