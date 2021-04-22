 Skip to main content
2021 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Trempealeau County dairy breakfast

Glen Johnson, then-president of the Trempealeau County dairy-breakfast committee, dresses the part in 2019.

 LeeAnne Bulman/For Agri-View

After a year's hiatus, dairy breakfasts are returning to Wisconsin -- America's Dairyland. Enjoy but stay safe. Follow all CDC guidelines.

June 5

Iowa County Drive-Through Dairy Breakfast

The drive-through event will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 5 at the Iowa County Fairgrounds, 815 Fair Street in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. Visit facebook.com/iowacountydairypromotion for more information. 

Thorp Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 5 at the Brandon & Merideth Maier farm, N13090 Bruce Mound Ave., Thorp, Wisconsin. Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts/ for more information.

Moo'Vin Lunch at the Farm

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at So-Fine Bovine, W7560 Ember Avenue, Westfield, Wisconsin. Visit wisconsindairy.org/National-Dairy-Month/Dairy-Breakfasts for more information.

June 6

Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 6 at the David & Becky Ruesch Dairy farm, 5338 Pickard Ave., Abbotsford, Wisconsin. Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts/ for more information.

Granton Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6 at the Granton Fire Station, 116 S. Main St., Granton, Wisconsin. Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts/ for more information.

Dodge County Dairy Brunch

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6 at FWR Nell Farms, W7468 County Road S, Juneau, Wisconsin. Visit wisconsindairy.org/National-Dairy-Month/Dairy-Breakfasts for more information.

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6 at Swiderski Equipment Inc. Mosinee Location, 820 Old Highway 51, Mosinee, Wisconsin. Visit wisconsindairy.org/National-Dairy-Month/Dairy-Breakfasts for more information.

June 12

Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast

The online event will be held from 6:30 to 11 a.m. June 12 on Facebook. The free event will be hosted by the Lafayette County Dairy Promotion Committee. Visit facebook.com/events/560550664664943 for more information.

June 13

Neillsville Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 13 at Opelt Dairy, N3468 River Ave., Neillsville, Wisconsin.Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts/ for more information.

Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 13 at Vogel Family Farms, 8901 Hilltop Road, Reedsville, Wisconsin. Visit facebook.com/Manitowoc-County-Breakfast-on-the-Farm-109712089047481 for more information.

Sundae on the Farm

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 13 at Slowey Farm Inc., N5339 County Road A, Westfield, Wisconsin. Visit wisconsindairy.org/National-Dairy-Month/Dairy-Breakfasts for more information. 

June 19

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at the Kevin & Deb Kirsch Family Farm, W3844 Primrose Lane, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Visit sheboygancountydairypromotion.com for more information.

June 20

Loyal Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 20 at the Kevin and Rosie Fellenz farm, N8424 Sandhill Ave., Loyal, Wisconsin.Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts/ for more information.

June 27

Colby Dairy Breakfast

Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts/ for more information.

Greenwood Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at Taygin Acres, N11040 Owen Ave., Greenwood, Wisconsin. Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts/ for more information.

Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 27 at LaClare Family Creamery. W2994 County Road HH, Malone, Wisconsin. wisconsindairy.org/National-Dairy-Month/Dairy-Breakfasts for more information. 

Shawano County Brunch on the Farm

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 27 at Nischke's Back 40 Acres, N3220 Cedar Road, Pulaski, Wisconsin. Visit shawanofarmbureau.com/brunch-on-the-farm for more information.

August 21

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 State Road 73, Cambridge, Wisconsin. Visit danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm for more information. 

To list a dairy breakfast email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with breakfast name, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.

