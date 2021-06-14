2021 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

After a year's hiatus, dairy breakfasts are returning to Wisconsin -- America's Dairyland. Enjoy but stay safe. Follow all CDC guidelines.
Visit bit.ly/dairy2021 to see a map of the breakfasts.
June 19
Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 to 10:30 a.m. June 19 at Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com/events/2021/httpsfbmee1cdqprspu for more information.
La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon June 19 at Morning Star Dairy, N5931 County Road ZZ, Onalaska, Wisconsin. Visit lacrossecountydairybreakfast.com/upcoming-events for more information.
Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 19 at the Kevin & Deb Kirsch Family Farm, W3844 Primrose Lane, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Visit sheboygancountydairypromotion.com for more information.
Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Schoepp Farms LLC, N2007 E. Harmon Rd., Lodi, Wisconsin. Drive-through option available. Call 608-635-2858 for more information.
Portage County June Dairy Drive-Thru Brunch
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr., Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/dairybreakfast for more information.
June 20
Loyal Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 20 at the Kevin and Rosie Fellenz farm, N8424 Sandhill Ave., Loyal, Wisconsin.Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts for more information.
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 20 at Augustian Farms LLC, E4301 County Road G, Kewaunee, Wisconsin. Visit dairypromo.com/kewaunee-county-breakfast-on-the-farm for more information.
Weyauwega FFA Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 20 at the Weyauwega Fremont High School, 500 Ann St., Weyauwega, Wisconsin. Drive-through event.
Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 20 at Page Farms, W12875 Cork Street Rd., Ripon, Wisconsin. Call 920-229-4531 for more information.
Watertown Agri-business Club Drive-thru Farm Tour & Grilled Cheese Meal To-go
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at Dettmann Dairy Farm, N7397 County Road N, Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. Drive-through only. Call 920-253-1322 for more information.
June 26
Racine County Breakfast in a Bag
The event will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. June 26 at Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, Wisconsin. Each bag contains breakfast for four people. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/Racine-County-Breakfast-on-the-Farm-1568834660014672/posts for more information.
Buffalo County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 26 at Sendelbach Dairy, W737 Hesch Valley Rd., Waumandee, Wisconsin. Call 715-495-2888 for more information.
Auburndale FFA June Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 26 at the Auburndale Fire Station, located at the corner of County Road K and old Highway 10 just east of Auburndale, Wisconsin. Drive-through carry-out breakfast. Call 715-652-3367 for more information.
Dunn County Farm Bureau Dairy Drive-Thru event
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at two different locations, Countryside Cooperative, E6253 628th Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin, and Baier Creek Farms, E2493 S. County Road P, Elmwood, Wisconsin. No cost. Visit www.dunncountydairypromotion.com/ for more information.
June 27
Juneau County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 27 at the Elroy Fair at Shultz Park, N2435 Wisconsin Highway 82, Elroy, Wisconsin. Visit wecnmagazine.com/events/juneau-county-dairy-breakfast-at-the-elroy-fair for more information.
Colby Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 27 at Tri-G Farms, 105323 County Road A, Dorchester, Wisconsin. Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts for more information.
Greenwood Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at Taygin Acres, N11040 Owen Ave., Greenwood, Wisconsin. Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/june-dairy-month-breakfasts for more information.
Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon June 27 at Hartwig Farm, W4744 Town Hall Road, Peshtigo, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/w4744-town-hall-rd-peshtigo-wi/2021-marinette-county-breakfast-on-the-farm-host-hartwig-farm/441728563786906 for more information.
Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 27 at LaClare Family Creamery. W2994 County Road HH, Malone, Wisconsin. Visit wisconsindairy.org/National-Dairy-Month/Dairy-Breakfasts for more information.
Shawano County Brunch on the Farm
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 27 at Nischke's Back 40 Acres, N3220 Cedar Road, Pulaski, Wisconsin. Visit shawanofarmbureau.com/brunch-on-the-farm for more information.
Calumet County Sundae on the Farm
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 at Woldt Farms, N9594 County Road PP, Brillion, Wisconsin.
Chippewa County Farm Bureau Sundae on the Farm
The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at the Jeff and Marie Pagenkopf farm, 2435 50 Ave., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Included will be ice cream sundaes, cheese samples, other dairy treats and a petting zoo. Contact 920-539-8729 or tbpanzer@gmail.com for more information.
August 21
Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 State Road 73, Cambridge, Wisconsin. Visit danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm for more information.
Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast for more information.
