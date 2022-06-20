 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Trempealeau County dairy breakfast June 8, 2019

Finally in 2022 dairy breakfasts are back to in-person events, similar to the 2019 Trempealeau County dairy breakfast where sausages were grilled for visitors.

 LeeAnne Bulman/For Agri-View

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map.

June 25

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 25 at Malchine Farms, 27402 Malchine Road, Waterford, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/315689307312594/ for more information.

Dairy Agstravaganza

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at Whitetail Valley Dairy, E1596 Haase Road, Waupaca, Wisconsin. Call 715-281-4548 for more information.

People are also reading…

June 26

Juneau County Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 26 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 State Highway 82, Elroy, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/564261828276974/ for more information.

Greenwood Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at Olson’s Sunrise Dairy, N10338 Owen Ave., Greenwood, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/3115673038654158/ for more information.

Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 26 at Dodger Acres, W10734 Schmoldt Road, Rosendale, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1069160857000888/ for more information.

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Philip Walters Farms, 162976 Camp Creek Road, Wausau, Wisconsin. Call 715-581-7778 for more information.

Shawano County Brunch on the Farm

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Triple D Dairy LLC, N12098 County Road D, Clintonville, Wisconsin. Visit www.shawanofarmbureau.com/brunch-on-the-farm for more information.

Sundae on the Farm

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Roden Barnyard Adventures, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/841682840561483/ for more information.

Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held June 26 at Flyte Family Farm, W13450 Cottonville Ave., Coloma, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WausharaCountyJuneDairyBreakfast/ for more information.

July 3

Door County Annual Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 6 to 11:30 a.m. July 3 at Cherryland Dairy, 4926 W. Town Line Road, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact mgilbert5277@gmail.com or 920-495-1109 for more information.

July 10

Sundae on the Farm

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at McNulty Family Farm, N4910 Mattson Road, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Jacksoncountydairypromotion/ for more information.

Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map of the breakfasts.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News