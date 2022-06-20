2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map.
June 25
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 25 at Malchine Farms, 27402 Malchine Road, Waterford, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/315689307312594/ for more information.
Dairy Agstravaganza
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at Whitetail Valley Dairy, E1596 Haase Road, Waupaca, Wisconsin. Call 715-281-4548 for more information.
June 26
Juneau County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 26 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 State Highway 82, Elroy, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/564261828276974/ for more information.
Greenwood Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at Olson’s Sunrise Dairy, N10338 Owen Ave., Greenwood, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/3115673038654158/ for more information.
Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 26 at Dodger Acres, W10734 Schmoldt Road, Rosendale, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1069160857000888/ for more information.
Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Philip Walters Farms, 162976 Camp Creek Road, Wausau, Wisconsin. Call 715-581-7778 for more information.
Shawano County Brunch on the Farm
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Triple D Dairy LLC, N12098 County Road D, Clintonville, Wisconsin. Visit www.shawanofarmbureau.com/brunch-on-the-farm for more information.
Sundae on the Farm
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Roden Barnyard Adventures, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/841682840561483/ for more information.
Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held June 26 at Flyte Family Farm, W13450 Cottonville Ave., Coloma, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WausharaCountyJuneDairyBreakfast/ for more information.
July 3
Door County Annual Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 to 11:30 a.m. July 3 at Cherryland Dairy, 4926 W. Town Line Road, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact mgilbert5277@gmail.com or 920-495-1109 for more information.
July 10
Sundae on the Farm
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at McNulty Family Farm, N4910 Mattson Road, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Jacksoncountydairypromotion/ for more information.
Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map of the breakfasts.