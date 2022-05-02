 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map.

May 1

Association of Women in Agriculture Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 1 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Stock Pavilion, 1675 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/AWABOTF for more information.

June 4

Rock County Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 6:30 to 11 a.m. June 4 at Glacier Edge Dairy – Metcalf Family Farm, 2679 N County Road M, Milton, Wisconsin. Call 608-290-4921 for more information.

Athens Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 4 at Veterans Park, 207 Mueller St., Athens, Wisconsin. Call 715-607-0716 for more information.

Portage County Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 4 at Edgewood Dairy Farm, 7589 County Road I, Custer, Wisconsin. Call 715-570-6391 for more information.

June 5

Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast and Farm Tour

The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 5 at the Country Aire Ballroom, 118600 County Road P, Stratford, Wisconsin. The tour will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stueber Farms.

Brown County Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon with a church service at 7 a.m. June 5 at Brickstead Dairy, 1734 Wayside Road, Greenleaf, Wisconsin. Contact bcdp.scheduling@gmail.com or 920-371-1605 for more information.

Dodge County Dairy Brunch

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 5 at Kuhlman Farms, W3826 West Neda Road, Horicon, Wisconsin. Call 262-224-2559 for more information.

June 11

Tri-County Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 11 at Washburn County Fairgrounds, 1000 West Beaver Brook Ave., Spooner, Wisconsin. Call 712-822-8805 for more information.

Pepin County Town & Country Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 6:30 to 11 a.m. June 11 at Auth Farms, W7623 County Road ZX, Arkansaw, Wisconsin. Call 715-495-6014 for more information.

Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 11 at Breezy Haven Farms, N12021 1010th St., Bloomer, Wisconsin. Visit www.dunncountydairypromotion.com/dairy-breakfast orcall 715-232-1636 for more information.

Pittsville FFA and FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 11 at Sunsett Dairy, 6743 Wisconsin Highway 80, Pittsville, Wisconsin. Call 715-781-2306 for more information.

Washington County Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 11 at Dornacker Prairie Acres, 5055 Cedarview Dr., West Bend, Wisconsin. Call 262-305-0418 for more information.

June 12

Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 12 at Smith Center – Merrill Area Recreation Center, 1100 Marc Drive, Merrill, Wisconsin. Call 715-873-4090 for more information.

June 18

Pierce County Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 7 to 11:30 a.m. June 18 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Mann Valley Farm, 129 South Glover Road, River Falls, Wisconsin. Call 715-307-0903 for more information.

Sheboygan County Dairy Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 18 at Strack-View Farms LLC, 6462 Abbott Drive, Random Lake, Wisconsin. Call 920-207-2272 for more information.

Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at Manthe-Paulson Farms, 4083 Manthe Road, DeForest, Wisconsin. Call 608-635-2858 for more information.

June 19

Weyawega-Fremont FFA Breakfast on the Farm

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 19 at Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 South St., Weyauwega, Wisconsin. Call 715-498-6353 for more information.

June 25

Dairy Agstravaganza

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at Whitetail Valley Dairy, E1596 Haase Road, Waupaca, Wisconsin. Call 715-281-4548 for more information.

June 26

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Philip Walters Farms, 162976 Camp Creek Road, Wausau, Wisconsin. Call 715-581-7778 for more information.

Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map of the breakfasts.

