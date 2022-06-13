2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map.
June 18
Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 to 10:30 a.m. June 18 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 East Court St., Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/332032735710784/ for more information.
Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. June 18 at Brian Hovey Farm, W11356 County Road P, Blair, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/TrempealeauDairyBreakfast for more information.
La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. June 18 at Birchwood Hollow Farm, N4985 County Road M, West Salem, Wisconsin. Call 608-343-6220 for more information.
Burnett County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon June 18 at Four Cubs Farm, 23250 S. Williams Road, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Call 715-491-0259 for more information.
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 18 at Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact 262-203-1064 or kenoshacountydairypromo@gmail.com for more information.
Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 18 at Nellie Holsteins, E169 Maple Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/350840170261517/ for more information.
Pierce County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 to 11:30 a.m. June 18 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Mann Valley Farm, 129 South Glover Road, River Falls, Wisconsin. Call 715-307-0903 for more information.
Sheboygan County Dairy Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 18 at Strack-View Farms LLC, 6462 Abbott Drive, Random Lake, Wisconsin. Call 920-207-2272 for more information.
Vernon County Dairy Breakfast
The event will begin at 7 a.m. June 18 at the farm of Dan and Lisa Chapin, S8267 Espe Road, Readstown, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/VernonCountyDairyBreakfast/ for more information.
Langlade County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 18 at Schuessler Dairy, W7243 Mayking Road, Antigo, Wisconsin. Email jjzalew@gmail.com for more information.
Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at Manthe-Paulson Farms, 4083 Manthe Road, DeForest, Wisconsin. Call 608-635-2858 for more information.
June 18-19
Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 18 and 19 at Crave Brothers Farm, W11550 Torpy Road, Waterloo, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1639605599750010/ for more information.
June 19
Marshfield FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 19 at Bangart Farms LLC, 204586 Bangart Road, Stratford, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/473104747895566/ for more information.
Loyal Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 19 at Roehl Acres, W4015 26th Road, Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/544421827390835/ for more information.
Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 19 at Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 South St., Weyauwega, Wisconsin. Call 715-498-6353 for more information.
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon with a church service at 7 a.m. June 19 at Kinnard Highland Farm LLC, N7869 Apple Road, Casco, Wisconsin. Visit DairyPromo.com for more information.
Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 19 at Schram Farms, N8050 Forest Ridge Road, Berlin, Wisconsin. Call 920-229-4531 for more information.
June 25
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 25 at Malchine Farms, 27402 Malchine Road, Waterford, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/315689307312594/ for more information.
Dairy Agstravaganza
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at Whitetail Valley Dairy, E1596 Haase Road, Waupaca, Wisconsin. Call 715-281-4548 for more information.
June 26
Juneau County Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 26 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 State Highway 82, Elroy, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/564261828276974/ for more information.
Greenwood Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at Olson’s Sunrise Dairy, N10338 Owen Ave., Greenwood, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/3115673038654158/ for more information.
Breakfast on the Farm
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 26 at Dodger Acres, W10734 Schmoldt Road, Rosendale, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1069160857000888/ for more information.
Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Philip Walters Farms, 162976 Camp Creek Road, Wausau, Wisconsin. Call 715-581-7778 for more information.
Shawano County Brunch on the Farm
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Triple D Dairy LLC, N12098 County Road D, Clintonville, Wisconsin. Visit www.shawanofarmbureau.com/brunch-on-the-farm for more information.
Sundae on the Farm
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Roden Barnyard Adventures, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/events/841682840561483/ for more information.
Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held June 26 at Flyte Family Farm, W13450 Cottonville Ave., Coloma, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WausharaCountyJuneDairyBreakfast/ for more information.
July 3
Door County Annual Dairy Breakfast
The event will be held from 6 to 11:30 a.m. July 3 at Cherryland Dairy, 4926 W. Town Line Road, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact mgilbert5277@gmail.com or 920-495-1109 for more information.
July 10
Sundae on the Farm
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at McNulty Family Farm, N4910 Mattson Road, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Jacksoncountydairypromotion/ for more information.
