Spring has sprung. Soon it will be time for Wisconsin's dairy breakfasts.
Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/dairybk2023 to see an interactive map.
June 3
Iowa County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Arena Cheese, 300 U.S. Highway 14, Arena, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/iowacountydairypromotion for more information.
Rock County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Daluge Farm, 3719 South County Road G, Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/RockCountyDairyPromotion for more information.
Monroe County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Mapltwin Farms LLC, 28521 Navajo Road, Cashton, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/monroecountydairybreakfast for more information.
People are also reading…
June 4
Dodge County Dairy Brunch
The breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4 at Gault Valley Farms, W1970 Adams Road, Neosho, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/dodgecountydairy for more information.
June 11
Grant County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 11 at the Stonefield Historic Site, 12195 County Highway VV, Cassville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066556095367 for more information.
June 18
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 18 at Salentine Homestead Dairy, E1669 County Road A, Luxemburg, Wisconsin. Visit dairypromo.com/ for more information.
To list a dairy breakfast email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with breakfast name, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.