4-H clubs train officers, celebrate

4-H club officers

From left, Gwen Hahn, Gretta Hahn, Briella Brusveen, Paige Sweatte and Brook Luedtke work to share 4-H officer training.

 Submitted by Gretta Hahn

The Columbia County Leaders Council held Virtual Officer Training on Nov. 2, 2021. Five 4-H members led the training using Zoom at the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension office in Portage, Wisconsin. Members from different clubs attended; each participated based on his or her role as a 4-H officer.

The training was conducted from 7 to 8:15 p.m. As it began each of the officers introduced herself or himself. The 34 participants were divided into breakout “rooms” based on their roles. The five people who led Virtual Officer Training were Gretta Hahn, reporter; Gwen Hahn, president; Briella Brusveen, secretary; Brook Luedtke, historian; and Paige Sweatte, treasurer. The leaders discussed how to be a certain officer as well as how to fulfill a role, to help members receive a better understanding.

The annual 4-H Fall Forum was held virtually Nov. 5-6, 2021, using Zoom. Statewide 4-H participants from various counties had a great opportunity to connect, collaborate, celebrate and have a possibility to meet new people. Friday night there were three different sessions to participate in. Participants chose sessions based on their interests, learning anything from making confetti mug cakes to making stickers. The Zoom call lasted from 9:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The main speaker, Chad Littlefield, shared ideas on how to make 4-H meetings more engaging for younger members and how to have it be a collaboration for all ages.

The 2021 Fall Forum was a huge success, educating adults and youth through many different ways. According to 4H.extension.wisc.edu, “The purpose of Fall Forum is to provide an educational opportunity for youth and adult volunteers, and encourage diversity of thought, perspectives, interests and people.”

Gretta Hahn

Gretta Hahn

Gretta Hahn is the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club Reporter.

