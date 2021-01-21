 Skip to main content
4-H scavenger hunt successful

Hoyt, Lydia and Rayna Helmer

From left, Hoyt, Lydia and Rayna Helmer secure the most items during a two-hour Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club food-pantry scavenger hunt. Items shown are only a small portion of items donated.

 Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club

CAMBRIA, Wis. – The Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club of Cambria held a food-pantry scavenger hunt Dec. 12, 2020. Nine families participated.

The goal was to gather as many canned goods and other donations as possible. To make it a socially safe-distance activity, members contacted family and friends beforehand. Items were left on doorsteps for pickup.

All items were donated to the Cambria Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church; food-pantry helpers were extremely surprised by the number of items they received. The community-service project was a great success. The best estimate was that participators collected about 500 pounds of food, and $1,200 to $1,500 in donations.

It was an ideal opportunity to have 4-H members and surrounding towns involved in helping others’ needs.

Gretta Hahn is the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club Reporter.

