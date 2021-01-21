4-H scavenger hunt successful

CAMBRIA, Wis. – The Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club of Cambria held a food-pantry scavenger hunt Dec. 12, 2020. Nine families participated.
The goal was to gather as many canned goods and other donations as possible. To make it a socially safe-distance activity, members contacted family and friends beforehand. Items were left on doorsteps for pickup.
All items were donated to the Cambria Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church; food-pantry helpers were extremely surprised by the number of items they received. The community-service project was a great success. The best estimate was that participators collected about 500 pounds of food, and $1,200 to $1,500 in donations.
It was an ideal opportunity to have 4-H members and surrounding towns involved in helping others’ needs.
Gretta Hahn is the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club Reporter.