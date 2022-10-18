Ag world loses longtime teacher

Robert Giller Kauffman, 89, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born Dec. 29, 1932, to Elmer and Ruth Kauffman in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The end of an era – that’s what Bob said when he lost both his oldest daughter and his wife earlier this year. Now, with his own passing, his words are ringing truer than ever.
Growing up in the small rural city of Princeton, Missouri, Robert helped on the family farm. He tended to animals and crops, raised two calves and developed a keen interest in agriculture. He excelled at school – enjoying sports and playing his cornet as much as possible, both at Princeton High School as well as with several small bands at social events in and around town.
On his father’s advice he attended Iowa State University to study agriculture. It was there he met his future wife, Phyllis Smith of Bethany, Missouri. After graduating Robert went to San Antonio, Texas, to serve in the ROTC; there he discovered his love of teaching.
He and Phyllis married in 1955. The young couple moved to Madison where daughter Rebecca was born. Robert continued his academic training. After completing his doctorate in 1961, he took a job as an associate professor in animal science at the University of Illinois. The family moved to Champaign, Illinois; there they had a second daughter, Ellen.
Robert was in 1966 offered an associate professorship at his beloved UW-Madison. The family returned to Wisconsin and built a house on Shenandoah Way in Madison that would be the Kauffman family home for the next 50 years.
Becoming a full professor in 1970, Robert’s academic career was focused on quality – of meat, of his teaching and of his students. He researched various techniques to evaluate and improve meat quality. He created academic courses and contests to teach the required skills to generations of students. Many of the students he taught and worked with became his life-long friends.
Robert used his many connections to organize events for people to come together and enjoy fellowship – fellowship he himself always strove to develop with people from all places and from various walks of life. He created many memorable experiences, such as in 1992 bringing a Dutch band – a band he had joined while on sabbatical in The Netherlands – to Wisconsin and in 2000 to Missouri. He brought together musician friends from many different states to be part of the Royal Ambassadors Band for social events. He edited and published the yearly Pioneer Press for Calamity Jane days in Princeton, and wrote and produced a docudrama and DVD about Calamity Jane’s life.
Robert’s era spanned almost nine decades. From beginning to end it was defined by discovery, observation, research, teaching, music and generosity. But most of all he used his imagination, creativity and dynamic leadership to forge lasting connections with and between people. Even in his final weeks he kept working on multiple projects. He enjoyed taking family and friends to the home games of the UW-women’s volleyball team.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth; his brother, Gene; his daughter, Rebecca; his wife, Phyllis; and many close friends. He leaves his daughter, Ellen (Remmert); and two grandsons Alex (Emma, with Robert’s soon-to-be great-grand-daughter Henly Marie) and Ian.
Celebrations of life will be held at 1 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin; and at 11 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, 804 E. Main St., Princeton, Missouri, to be followed by the burial of his ashes in Princeton Cemetery.
Honor Robert’s legacy by donating to the “Kauffman Experiential Learning Fund” in care of the UW-Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278.
Visit www.cressfuneralservice.com to leave condolences and share memories.