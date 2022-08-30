Agri-View contributor heads to God's farm

Wade Bulman went to his eternal reward Aug. 28, 2022 at his home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, at Christ Covenant Church, 3639 County Road B, La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. The service will be at 12:30 p.m. with a light luncheon to follow.
Wade was born in August 1955 in Caledonia, Minnesota, the third son of Barton and Lotus (Huffey) Bulman. He grew up on the family dairy farm northeast of town in Union Township. He attended Caledonia schools, graduating in 1973 with a huge sense of relief.
Wade worked for Klinski Implement in Caledonia before becoming a full-time farmer – first in Houston County, Minnesota. The Bulman family then moved in 1990 to Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
He and LeeAnne Anderson were married June 24, 1978, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church in La Crosse County, Wisconsin. They have two children, Matthew and Katherine.
Wade loved farming and knew every inch of his land. He said his favorite time of year was harvesting the crops that he worked hard through God’s grace to produce every summer. He also liked anything with a motor and wheels. He was fascinated by how things were built and put together, and could fix most stuff around the farm and home. Duct tape, a welder and WD40 were his helpful companions.
Wade had many other interests and quirks, including writing field reports for Agri-View, drag-racing, riding and learning most anything. He loved reading to his grandchildren, a memory they will cherish.
As a born-again Christian, Wade had a love for God and God’s word. He loved to worship with God’s people and although a little wobbly with the notes, he enjoyed singing His praises.
Wade will be missed by many people, but heaven was the goal and he is there now for eternity.