Agri-View is a really good paper

OPINION  I just want to tell you that the story you had on the farms of Saskatchewan was an excellent article; I’d like to compliment you on that. (Jan. 12 issue of Agri-View)

I’ve been getting Agri-View ever since they first started publishing it. It’s a really good paper. I’d like to compliment you on it. Me and my wife are both getting up there in years. She suffers from quite a few health problems … I enjoy the articles on the medical stuff.

Anyway I’d like to thank you and compliment you on that story. Thank you and have a good day.

Bill Albrecht, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

