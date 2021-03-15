Agriculturalist goes home

Thomas Lyon, 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, died March 8, 2021, at his home, from acute myeloid leukemia and complications from his treatments. He was an agriculturalist and former University of Wisconsin-Board of Regents president.
Lyon was born Sept. 12, 1940, in Toledo, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University where he studied dairy science. He later moved to Wisconsin to work at Midwest Breeders Cooperative, a cattle-breeding cooperative where he launched a long career in the dairy-science industry.
His main interest was the well-being of farmers, especially dairy farmers, and their rural communities. But he wasn't content to only manage the cattle-breeding cooperative. He gave his time and talents to many efforts to benefit the dairy industry and rural Wisconsin.
He received many honors from fellow agriculturalists and farmers. Honors that held special meaning to him were Guest of Honor at the National Dairy Shrine, National Cooperative Business Hall of Fame, Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame and an Honorary Doctorate Degree from UW-Madison.
“Tom advocated and lived by the notion that the success of a company should be measured by the value it brings to its customers,” wrote Kent Weigel, chair of the UW-dairy-science department, in his nomination for the honorary degree.
Lyon started Cooperative Resources International in 1991 -- an artificial-insemination organization employing more than 1,250 employees and earning more than $100 million in revenue. At the time he also served on the UW-Board of Regents, from 1986 to 199; he served as president from 1990 to 1992.
After retiring in 2003, Lyon consulted for the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He advocated to protect Wisconsin working lands and advance farmland preservation. He also served as co-chair of the Future of Farming and Rural Life in Wisconsin project at the Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters. The project compiled a report on agricultural problems and policy recommendations facing the state.
“Tom Lyon was a leading voice for agricultural innovation and market development in the state of Wisconsin and a true champion for rural communities," said Wis. Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-32-Onalaska. "I'm proud to have called him a friend and mentor.
“Throughout his career Tom was a strong advocate for farmers and the land they cultivate. He used his passion and talents to make sure Wisconsin’s agricultural roots strengthened with the test of time. Tom will be remembered as a stalwart public servant and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be sorely missed.”
Wis. Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-6-Bonduel, said, “Tom Lyon was a titan in agriculture, and his impact and influence around the world will surely be missed. He was a family friend that provided me, Brad Pfaff and countless others help and direction across numerous professions.
“He supported youth development, agriculture, conservation, higher education and many other causes. His legacy will continue as a model for others to emulate and will be a beacon for examples of leadership and commitment to the greater good of all state residents."
Lyon is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Jeff (Karen); daughter, Melissa (Steve) Duin; son, Scott; and grandchildren, Megan Lyon, Nick Lyon, Alyson Duin and Brayton Duin. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret (Howard) Lyon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Nellie Lyon; brothers, Howard Lyon, Durward Lyon (Carolyn), and G. Joe Lyon (Norma); and a cousin, William Zmolek (Jean), who lived with the family while he was growing up and whom he considered a brother; and two infant sons.
A private mass was held March 12 at St. Pius X Church in Cambridge, Wisconsin. There was a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. March 13 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Tama, Iowa, followed by burial at the St. Patrick Catholic Church cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held in the Madison area at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers Lyon requested that contributions be made to the Thomas and Barbara Lyon endowed scholarship fund at Iowa State University, the Thomas and Barbara Lyon endowed scholarship fund at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the scholarship fund of the National Dairy Shrine, Rainbow Hospice or a local nonprofit of choice.
Visit www.nitardyfuneralhome.com to give online condolences.
Wis. Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-6-Bonduel,