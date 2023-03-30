The Wisconsin Amish population is the fourth-largest in North America, according to amishamerica.com information. With a population of more than 15,000, Wisconsin has fewer Amish than only Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. The Wisconsin Amish population is spread across almost 4 dozen settlements in the state, with a total of 120 church districts.
Wisconsin Amish communities
• Cashton – The Cashton settlement is Wisconsin’s largest Amish community, with 13 church districts.
• Hillsboro – The Hillsboro Amish community in Vernon County numbers eight districts.
• Wilton-Tomah – A sizeable Amish settlement is found in Monroe County near the towns of Wilton and Tomah.
• Medford – The Amish community at Medford in Taylor County is the oldest in Wisconsin.
• Green Lake County – The Amish community near the towns of Kingston and Dalton consists of nine church districts.
• Clark County – Clark County is home to five separate Amish communities.
People are also reading…
• Small communities – Small Amish communities are found across the Badger State.
As long as Wisconsin offers affordable farmland and relatively isolated communities in which to settle, Amish are likely to continue to thrive in the Badger State. Visit amishamerica.com for more information.
“The Amish now dominate the small dairy farm landscape in many areas of the country, with those counties that display the largest number of dairy farms – 10 through 100 cows – typically including larger Amish settlements,” wrote John Cross, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, when he studied Amish farms. “Locally the Amish are well-known for their produce and organic agriculture. Yet other rural-based occupations are increasingly supplementing agricultural employment, if not supplanting farming, in the largest Amish settlements. … By 2015, Wisconsin was ranked fourth in Amish church districts and had 51 settlements, having grown from two in 1960. Wisconsin’s Amish population was estimated at 18,050 in 2016.
“Dairy farming employs over a third of all Amish household heads. The number has grown both absolutely and in proportion to non-Amish dairy farms. In 1989 the Amish ran no more than 475 of Wisconsin’s 35,600 dairy herds, and only four towns had Amish running over half of the town’s dairy herds. By 2002 the number of Amish dairy farms had nearly doubled, to 865, and in 14 towns the Amish operated over half of the town’s dairy herds. In March 2015 the Amish were operating 1,085 dairy farms when Wisconsin’s total number fell below 10,000. At that time, in 29 towns, the Amish accounted for over half of all dairy farms. In 2016, just one year later, there were 1,130 Amish dairy herds in Wisconsin, and the Amish operated over half of the dairy herds in 35 towns. While the number of Amish dairy farms and their percentage compared to the whole state has grown, the picture is different when comparing percentages within the Amish. Of all Amish farmers, 80 percent had dairy herds in 2002; this dropped to 64 percent by 2014 despite an increase in the actual number of Amish dairy farms. For all non-retiree Amish households, only 37 percent were engaged in dairy farming.
“Differing acceptances of many agricultural technologies increasingly distinguish the dairy farming landscape between the most and least restrictive Amish. For example the five-largest Amish settlements in Wisconsin all store and ship their milk using traditional 10-gallon cans. These include the Cashton, Wilton and Augusta settlements, which are Andy Weaver Amish, and the Kingston-Dalton and Hillsboro settlements, which are on the very conservative end of the Old Order-mainstream affiliation. The Ordnung of these settlements excludes many technologies that have been accepted in other settlements. For example, Amish settlements using bulk tanks typically permit elevators in the barn, diesel engines for barn usage, corn pickers and mobile hay balers. These include most of the Old Order-mainstream settlements, including four of the five Wisconsin settlements that associate with the Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, settlement, as well as those settlements on the progressive end of the Andy Weaver affiliation, including those associating with the Medford, Wisconsin, and Buchanan County, Iowa, settlements. While there is no statistically significant difference in the proportion of farms operating dairy herds between Amish settlements utilizing milk cans and bulk tanks, the share of households that are employed in farming is nearly a third greater in settlements using cans.
“Bulk tanks allow for larger herd sizes. Since 2002 the mean herd size and the mean size of the largest herd per church district have steadily increased where bulk tanks are used. Where milk cans remain in use, the mean herd size has remained nearly unchanged. Indeed in the 2015 survey, 40 percent of leaders from districts using bulk tanks expected growth in their herd size, while 25 percent of leaders from those prohibiting bulk tanks expected growth. Bulk tanks also provide greater support for full-time employment in dairying. Where bulk tanks are used rather than milk cans, a significantly greater percentage of the Amish obtain half or more of their farm income from milk sales. One additional technology that many, though not all, of the settlements adopting bulk tanks permit is the milking machine. Milking machines, along with bulk tanks, further enable dairy farms to have larger herd sizes.
“Farming of all varieties, including dairying, employed 58.1 percent of Wisconsin’s Amish households in 2014. Yet farming activities are shifting, turning toward produce, organic agriculture and greenhouses with nursery crops or ornamental plants. Amish involvement with the Organic Valley cooperative in southwestern Wisconsin has been one signal of this shift. …
“Only a gradual shift in occupations is anticipated by Amish religious leaders. This is true both when broadly considering farming versus woodworking occupations, and when focusing specifically on engagement in dairying and produce farming. In a quarter of Wisconsin Amish settlements, employment in some aspect of woodworking – ranging from logging and sawmill jobs to generic woodworking, cabinet and furniture making, and carpentry – now supplants farming as the primary occupation. Nevertheless statewide more Amish households still remain engaged in farming. Yet households with a dairy herd only slightly outnumber those employed in woodworking.”
Visit www.researchgate.net/profile/John-Cross-10 for more articles by John Cross regarding the Amish in Wisconsin.
Barbara Shannon is the farm operator of Shannon-doah Farm near Menominee, Wisconsin. She's also a real estate appraiser, traveling the backroads of Wisconsin. That allows her to pursue her other passion – photography. She often sees Amish farmers in her travels, showing her what all of Wisconsin might have looked like 100 years ago. Visit www.facebook.com/barbara.shannon.980967 for more information.