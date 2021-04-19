Amtrak expansion gains support

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway as well as the mayors of Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Paul and Minneapolis are urging federal officials to support extending Amtrak’s passenger rail line through the upper Midwest.
Mayors Rhodes-Conway, Tom Barrett, Lori Lightfoot, Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Railroad Administration that enhanced passenger rail service would improve regional connections between major urban centers and reduce stress on the environment.
“As mayors we believe that now is the time for transformative investments in our nation’s infrastructure that will benefit our residents for generations to come,” the letter dated April 9 states. “Modernizing and enhancing passenger rail must play a key role in our national transportation system in the twenty-first century and beyond.”
Their letter comes after Amtrak released a plan for 2035 that includes Madison as a part of as many as 30 or more new routes tied to President Joe Biden’s recently announced $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Earlier this month Rhodes-Conway said she’s optimistic about the plan, noting strong community support for a rail station.
“It would be a real boost for the economy, really enhance connectivity and make it possible for people to get around and in a much better way,” she said.
If Amtrak were to locate in Madison, Rhodes-Conway said it would be critical for the station to connect to the future Bus Rapid Transit line in the city — a system that offers fewer stops and faster and more direct service.
“I'm a fan of really bringing modes together and making those transfers seamless for folks,” she said. “I think that's what we would want to look at here in Madison.
“There's a lot of advantages to putting it in a place that is actively looking for redevelopment, and I think Amtrak has a preference for places where people can get off the train and have amenities right there. This feels like just yet another opportunity for really strong transit-oriented development.”
Three states are working to add a second round-trip train from Minneapolis to Chicago. That addition could double the amount of options for riders travelling through the Wisconsin Amtrak stations in Columbus, Portage and Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working with Minnesota and Illinois counterparts, in conjunction with Amtrak, to expand coverage. Officials said the expansion would maximize use of existing infrastructure and allow more flexibility with riders in the morning plus a mid-day train connecting the cities.
Julie Hornbacher, owner of Julie’s Java in Columbus serves as the caretaker and host of the station in Columbus. She said the expansion would be amazing.
“I am constantly sending people, while they wait for the train, downtown for a hamburger or for a group to get a pizza,” Hornbacher said. “This would be totally amazing. I see the impact of the train stopping here every day. It would be awesome and great for these communities. There’s no other way of looking at it.”
Frank Loetterle, freight and rail planner for the Minnesota Department of Transporation, said the expansion will give smaller communities and businesses more exposure for economic benefits.
“There could be a Chicago businessman on the train heading to Minnesota that would never see these businesses or these communities,” Hornbacher said. “People stop here and shop while they wait for the train; some even spend the night.”
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago would run 411 miles and include 13 stations. Schedules would double across the corridor and take about 7.5 hours from Chicago to the Twin Cities. The proposal states trains would depart from St. Paul and Chicago in the morning and mid-day around 11 a.m.
“This is great news for these communities,” said Steve Sobiek, director of Business Development and Planning for the city of Portage.
He said the increase of riders could be as high as 50 percent on the Empire Builder, the route spanning from Chicago to Seattle, and those people will be eating at restaurants,
“They might spend the night in Portage,” he said. “They will also stop at any number of the shops in Portage.”
He said the proposed expansion will make communities along the Empire Builder route in Wisconsin more attractive and convenient to riders.
Caron Kloser, environmental lead with engineering firm HNTB, said service is scheduled to start in 2024 and is projected to have 124,200 riders in that first year. HNTB was hired as the engineering and consulting firm by WisDOT.
Most improvements will be in Minnesota at the St. Paul and Winona stations. The total cost for MnDOT is $40.7 million, and includes upgrades and improvements to these stations.
Improvements in Wisconsin will focus in La Crosse and cost about $12 million, including rebuilding a main track and re-aligning a bridge along the Mississippi River.
The project has already been awarded two grants to help pay for infrastructure costs and operating costs. Funds from MnDOT and WisDOT are pending approval.
Aaron Brown is the project manager with HNTB. He explained during the presentation, available to watch on YouTube, that Amtrak has committed $5 million. There will be $10 million from MnDOT, $6.5 million from WisDOT and $31.8 million from a Federal Railroad Administration grant. A second grant is also from the Federal Railroad Administration for $12.6 million to help with operating costs.
Brown explained the first year of operating cost is estimated to be more than $12 million with revenue only projected to be less than $5 million. The project will need more than $7 million for the first five years. The second Federal Railroad Administration grant will cover some of those costs; state partners will also be contributing to operating costs.
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago is something that has been a topic within the three transportation departments since 2012. It's currently in the phase of developing a service plan and looking at the environmental impacts of the proposed project.
Following the conclusion of that phase, the final design is set to be finished by January 2022. Construction is tentatively scheduled for January 2022 through January 2024. WisDOT and MnDOT are hoping 2024 will be the first full year of operations of a second round-trip.
